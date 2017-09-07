FCO coordinating relief efforts from Cayman Islands

(CNS): An infant died in Barbuda and at least two people died in the islands of St Barts and St Martin as a result of Irma, a catastrophic category 5 hurricane that is now passing Puerto Rico on its path of destruction through the northern Caribbean. With memories of Ivan in 2004 and Paloma in 2008, many in Cayman will want to help those affected, but the Governor’s Office is asking that people do not collect aid supplies themselves.

A GIS release said that Governor Helen Kilpatrick’s office is in direct contact with the FCO’s crisis response unit in London to ensure a calibrated relief effort from the Cayman Islands through that agency.

“As Irma passes across the Caribbean, affected territories are currently making damage assessments, while others are bracing themselves for the storm. The estimated damage is likely to run into the millions of dollars. In view of this, the public is asked not to collect aid supplies in a bid to avoid duplication of effort. Further details as to what aid is needed, and how to donate, will be issued in due course,” the release stated.

This was a conclusion made following a disaster-management meeting that Kilpatrick and Premier Alden McLaughlin held Wednesday with key personnel, including members of Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the National Weather Service, on how best to deliver a coordinated aid response to territories affected by the category 5 storm.

At around 8pm Wednesday, the centre of Irma was located around 50 miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and 90 miles northwest of Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, moving west-northwestward at about 16 mph.

With winds of 185 mph, the monster storm left severe floods and damage in its wake as it passed Barbuda, Saint Barthelemy, Anguilla, and Saint Martin/Sint Maarten early Wednesday.

Weather Underground reported that as the front southwestern eyewall of Irma hit, Barbuda reported sustained winds of 118 mph, gusting to 155 mph, before the instrument failed, and the island had a storm surge of 7.95 feet.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that about 95% of properties on Barbuda were damaged and 20-25% were demolished. “I have never seen any such destruction on a per capita basis compared to what I saw in Barbuda this afternoon,” he said. “The infrastructure was damaged. All of the institutions, the lone hospital, the schools.”

Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay, which visited the Cayman Islands in July this year, is currently in the region to assist in relief efforts.

McLaughlin said he had spoken to some of his fellow overseas territory heads of government “and assured them of our thoughts and prayers, as well as our commitment to supporting them in the wake of the storm”.

He added, “Of course, we must not forget all the people in Texas who are still reeling from Hurricane Harvey, which hit the state less than two weeks ago. The Cayman Islands has strong links with that area; many people have family in cities such as Port Arthur, which was badly affected by the storm.”

The Cayman Islands is not expected to be severely impacted by Hurricane Irma, according to the National Weather Services. However, residents are urged to monitor the situation and have a hurricane plan in place. See here for details.

