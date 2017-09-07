Concerned about cruelty to animals

Who decides what is animal cruelty and what is humane? Why is it inhumane and illegal to kill a blue iguana but it is OK to hack a green iguana to death with a machete? Why is it humane to keep a small cage packed full of land crabs in the hot sun for days to sell on the side of the road? Why is it humane to shoot and kill any bird that lands at the water holes at the end of the airport runway?

