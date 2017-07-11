British Navy lands on Cayman beach

(CNS): The Royal Engineers aboard the RFA Mounts Bay demonstrated how quickly and efficiently they can unload heavy equipment and supplies and set up a command post, if needed in the wake of a natural disaster, during a special exercise at the weekend. Military and other disaster equipment rolled up on onto the soft sands of Seven Mile Beach after the crew rolled out a special landing ramp and then drove the heavy equipment off a small barge-landing dock from the naval vessel.

The ship was described by the senior officers on board as the most capable disaster response vessel anywhere, and during a day of showcasing it Friday, the crew of the 16,000-ton RFA ship made the rescue mission drill look easy.

The Cayman Islands is the first port of call for the summer deployment of the RFA Mounts Bay to the Caribbean and Captain Christopher Clarke said the primary purpose is for security reassurance to the British Overseas Territories in this region and disaster relief in the case of any other disaster. The ship will also be involved in counter-narcotic operations while remaining on alert to be deployed anywhere in the world should conflict break out.

Seven Mile Beach was identified by the Royal Engineers as a suitable place to deploy kit in the event of a disaster and they showed just how quickly they were able to unload and reload the kit in a demonstration Friday watched by onlookers on the beach, local officials and press.

As well as bringing supplies and much-needed heavy equipment, the crew is also capable of providing temporary construction support, and with qualified carpenters, electricians, plumbers and plant operators among the crew, they can clear rubble and debris and make repairs to storm damaged buildings.

Local officials here explained that the exercise helped them understand exactly what the UK military personnel can do and also gives the crew an opportunity to understand what equipment and contingency plans Hazard Management Cayman Islands has as well.

Following the beach exercise, a team of Royal Engineers also visited HMP Northward to begin a project with the prison service clearing vegetation around the jail to prevent smugglers hiding in the bush and throwing contraband over the fence.

