Premier warns of bigger storms due to climate change

(CNS): Climate change is not a distant projection but an ongoing reality that is affecting many aspects of our lives, and as hurricane season opened on Thursday, Premier Wayne Panton urged people to be vigilant and prepared, given the potential for much more intense storms. Scientific projections suggest that strong hurricanes will become more commonplace in the Caribbean.

“We cannot keep ignoring the risks of climate change to our communities, our economy or our environment,” the premier said in his national message marking the start of the 2023 season. “Based on local, regional and global data, we know that there is strong evidence for an increase in the frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones since the 1970s in the North Atlantic.”

And this is just one of the climate impacts our islands are facing. “Local tide gauge data shows sea level is rising. Local rainfall data suggests fewer but more severe rain events. Local temperature data shows our islands are about 2.2 degrees Celsius hotter than forty years ago,” Panton told the country.

“The anecdotal evidence confirms these data points. Based on a survey the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency conducted last year to evaluate local knowledge, attitudes and practices towards climate change – the majority of respondents reported noticing changes to local temperatures, rain patterns, storms, coastal erosion and plant growth,” he added.

Over the next six months, every individual, family, business and community in the Cayman Islands must take steps to be prepared, stay vigilant, and look out for one another in times of need.

“We are one year closer to the twentieth anniversary of Hurricane Ivan, which devastated Grand Cayman in 2004, and later this year will mark the fifteenth anniversary of Hurricane Paloma, which severely impacted our Sister Islands,” he said, warning that these so-called ‘once in a lifetime’ storms are becoming more frequent.

“Over the past five years, hurricanes like Harvey, Maria, Irma, Ida and Ian have wreaked havoc across our region. Even when our islands are spared a direct hit, we feel the effects on our bank accounts as insurance premiums continue to rise. And our brush with Grace in 2021 taught us that even a tropical storm can cause significant damage,” the premier stated.

Strong winds and rain pose significant threats during a hurricane situation, but the sea can be especially treacherous. “Even if your home is away from the high, crashing waves battering the coast, storm surge can cause severe, even life-threatening, flooding up to hundreds of yards inland,” the premier warned.

Panton urged everyone to download the free National Emergency Notification System (NENS) mobile app that allows Hazard Management to send emergency alerts by email, SMS text, or both. Following Hurricane Ian, the government also developed a new protocol for WhatsApp voice-note messages so official messages can be shared via WhatsApp to help people stay informed, especially when the situation is fluid and developing.

“The NENS app is a prime example of the many official sources of information you can safely rely on during an emergency situation,” Panton said, as he warned about the dangers of misinformation and not verifying information before sharing it. “We know how easily misinformation can spread during times of uncertainty. During a hurricane or other emergency situation, it is vital that you monitor official sources of information.”

He encouraged all residents to learn where their nearest hurricane shelter is and to devise a proactive plan to evacuate if their home is at risk, as he thanked the army of shelter volunteers who go through special training to ensure these essential facilities are able to provide safe shelter.

While Grand Cayman’s shelter numbers are very limited, Panton said that by the time we reach peak Hurricane Season in September this year, Hazard Management is planning to have thousands of additional shelter spaces available.

“In times of uncertainty, danger and need, we need strong, healthy and resilient communities more than ever,” he said. “So, Cayman, let’s be prepared. Let’s get our emergency supplies together, and let’s encourage our family, friends and neighbours to do the same. Let’s stay vigilant, monitoring official sources and verifying information before we pass it along. And let’s look out for one other. Do not wait until after disaster has struck to meet your neighbours or to find out who the elderly, disabled and vulnerable in your community are,” the premier added.