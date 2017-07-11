UK Navy brings new rescue boat for fire service

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service has received a new life boat as well as waverunners with rescue boards to step up local search and rescue capabilities for inshore waters. British Navy vessel, RFA Mounts Bay, delivered the new rigid inflatable boat, which was procured by the local government from the UK’s Royal National Lifeboat Institute. The kit comes as a result of the findings of the Search and Rescue Capability Review conducted by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The Atlantic 75 RHIB is specifically designed for inshore search and rescue and will be fitted with new engines and navigational kit with the help of the Royal Engineers from the Mounts Bay while they remain on island. Fire officers will be receiving boat handling training from the Royal marines based on the vessel as well.

Once the work is done, the new boat will be stationed at West Bay Fire Station and will be used to provide additional cover and quicker reaction times to incidents on the south and west side of Grand Cayman, officials said. Fire Officers will be receiving boat handling training from the Royal Marines based on the RFA vessel as well.

The police have also received a waverunners to help with their rescue operations.

The new equipment was unveiled Friday when the Mounts Bay arrived ahead of its disaster drills at the port and on the beach. The new home affairs minister, Tara Rivers, said it was great to see the deployment of the new life-saving equipment.

“The Fire Service is well placed to play a key role in search and rescue, both in terms of the location of the fire stations and the lifesaving skills that fire officers already have. We are grateful to the FCO, RFA and Royal Navy for the logistical assistance and training that have been provided for this project,” she said.

The desperate need for more appropriate rescue gear was identified in the UK report earlier this year. As Cayman beefs up its coast guard capabilities, Governor Helen Kilpatrick said she was pleased with the early practical outcome from the review of the local search and rescue capability.

“This is a good example of close cooperation between the Cayman Islands and UK governments,” she said.

