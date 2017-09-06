Pedestrian injured on Shedden Road

(CNS): Police said a woman received only minor injuries after she was involved in “a vehicle collision” with a white Kia Sportage SUV. The RCIPS reported that just before noon Wednesday, 6 September, police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene on Shedden Road, in front of the George Town Post Office, by the 911 call centre. The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The collision is being investigated by the police.

