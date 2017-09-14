CAL jet returned to ORIA due to engine trouble

(CNS): A Cayman Airways jet that took off from Grand Cayman just before noon today experienced a problem with one of its engines shortly after takeoff and returned to the Owen Roberts International Airport. The airline confirmed that the captain on flight KX200, which departed ORIA at 11:50am on Thursday, 14 September, destined for Tampa, Florida, declared an emergency and returned the aircraft to the Grand Cayman airport, landing safely at 12:20pm, 30 minutes after takeoff.

Cayman Airways said that passengers from that flight will be transferred to another aircraft to fly to Tampa.

The airline said it will be providing updates on the incident as soon as more information becomes available.

Category: Local News