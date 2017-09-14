CAL jet returned to ORIA due to engine trouble
(CNS): A Cayman Airways jet that took off from Grand Cayman just before noon today experienced a problem with one of its engines shortly after takeoff and returned to the Owen Roberts International Airport. The airline confirmed that the captain on flight KX200, which departed ORIA at 11:50am on Thursday, 14 September, destined for Tampa, Florida, declared an emergency and returned the aircraft to the Grand Cayman airport, landing safely at 12:20pm, 30 minutes after takeoff.
Cayman Airways said that passengers from that flight will be transferred to another aircraft to fly to Tampa.
The airline said it will be providing updates on the incident as soon as more information becomes available.
Category: Local News
All pilots flying commercial jets are highly trained, it is not clear to me why “it would have been much worse” if the pilot had been non Caymanian. As far as I am aware the only pilot who overran the runway in a Cayman Airways jet, and ended up in the North Sound with all his passengers, and wrote off a multi million dollar aircraft, was Caymanian.
I will always fly our local airlines CAL they never had a major crash where there were lost of lives.
Let us start a fundraiser to buy one!!
Lottery? We could probably buy a private jet for every Caymanian the way locals buy illegal numbers! haha
Thank goodness that was a Caymanian pilot, because they are the best pilots in the world. If that was any other pilot it would have been much worse.
Based on….?
“Caymanian pilots because they are the best pilots in the world”. Can you substantiate that claim with any reputable checkable evidence? Or are you just buying in to Ezzard’s “Caymanyuns (sic) are the most talented people on earth being held down by blah blah blah”
HA ha..haha!!!LOL
Yeah it’s a good thing that Captain Sully is Caymanian
CAL has great pilots (maybe the best) but crappy outdated aircraft. I refuse to fly with them until new planes are purchased… Not worth the risk or the inevitable delays.
but this was the “new” one
What a crappy opinion. AA, Delta to name a few fly thirty year old airplanes. And I would bet you have been on those without any knowledge of that.
In reply to “Anonymous 14/09/2017 at 4:49 pm”:
Is it really fair and reasonable to call the Boeing 737-800 a “crappy outdated aircraft”?
Thank God and Crew all are safe.
It’s one of the newer leased model 8’s
Guess you havent least a brand new lemon yet !
Pretty sure according to what I have seen so far that the plane involved is the newer plane with the winglets that they leased last year, so
Oh and AA have never had an engine fail??
