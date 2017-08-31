‘Extremely dangerous’ Irma now cat 2 hurricane

(CNS): Hurricane Irma, currently way out in the Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, strengthened rapidly into a category 2 hurricane Thursday with 100 mph sustained winds, having become a tropical storm midday on Wednesday. The US National Hurricane Center predicts that it may intensify into an “extremely dangerous” category 4 hurricane next week as it reaches the Lesser Antilles.

“There is the potential for Irma to ramp up to a powerful hurricane in the coming days,” said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski. “All interests in the eastern Caribbean will need to monitor the progress of this evolving and likely dangerous tropical cyclone.”

