NHC: TD13 to become major hurricane

(CNS): Following the emergence of Tropical Depression Thirteen on Tuesday morning in the central tropical Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Center is already warning that this weather system is very likely to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week. At 11:00am the depression was already blowing at 35mph as it moved west-northwest at almost 15mph.

TD13, which will become Hurricane Lee, is predicted to head towards the Leeward Islands, though forecasters said it was too early to tell where it will have the worst impact when it becomes a major storm. If it forms as predicted, the thirteenth system so far this season will be the tenth named storm.

According to various forecasts, the season could bring at least another ten named storms before it ends at the end of November.