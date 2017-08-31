Flooding kills 1,200 in Asia and 39 in the US

(CNS): As the US reels from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, with large swathes of Texas and parts of Louisiana still submerged, catastrophic flooding from monsoon rains in India, Nepal and Bangladesh has impacted millions of lives and is thought to have caused the death of at least 1,200 people. Save the Children says that in the parts of Asia affected 18,000 schools have been destroyed or damaged, which could put a permanent end to education for 1.8 million children.

While world news appears to be focussed on the floods in the US, pictures of submerged vehicles and stranded people in the city of Mumbai, India, are painfully similar to those taken in Houston, Texas. In both cities, streets are waist-high in water, hospitals have shut down and emergency services strained beyond capacity.

In Houston, where the population is around 2.3 million, at least 50,000 homes have been flooded. Meanwhile, Mumbai, home to more than eight times that number, is bracing for another day of rain. Particularly vulnerable are those living in shanty town slums, where more than half of the city’s population live. Earlier today a four-storey residential building collapsed, killing 21 and trapping many more in the rubble.

According to Oxfam, two-thirds of Bangladesh is under water and in some areas the flooding is the worst since 1988. The storm continued its deadly path as it reached the port city of Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and destroying lives.

Severe flooding in parts of Karachi — this video taken by a resident pic.twitter.com/wj3IZrVuXO — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) August 31, 2017

The misery in the US is far from over: there have been massive explosions at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, caused by the loss of power that kept volatile chemicals cool; the city of Beaumont, Texas, is without fresh water indefinitely; and even as the waters in some areas have started to subside, the National Weather Service said “life-threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, and eastward into Southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week”.

The death toll in Texas currently stands at 39 but is expected to rise.

