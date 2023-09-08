Hurricane Lee churns up to category 4

Satellite picture of Hurricane Lee and TS Margo (source: NOAA)

(CNS): Hurricane Lee had intensified to a category 4 hurricane by 4:00pm local time Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds have rapidly increased to near 130mph with higher gusts, and more strengthening is expected tonight. Fluctuations in intensity are expected after that, but Lee is forecast to remain a powerful major hurricane well into next week.

Lee was located about 780 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 15mph. While there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect in its 5:00pm forecast, the NHC said interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the hurricane’s progress.

On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward Islands during the next few days. Swells are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend.

Hurricane Lee poses no threat to the Cayman Islands, according to the CI National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margo emerged on Thursday afternoon with winds of more than 40mph around 290 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west-northwest. Margot is expected to gradually strengthen during the next few days and is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend. Given the forecast track, Margo poses no threat to land.