Owners urged to protect cars against techy-thieves

(CNS): With local car thieves now taking advantage of technology to help them break in and drive away stolen cars, the police are urging people to not only to close the windows, lock their vehicles and ensure there are no valuables in them but to also fit anti-theft devices. This is to beat the technology the thieves are using, especially given the increase in stolen vehicles being used in other crimes.

“Unfortunately, the fact is that with the information age these criminals regularly trade information, and the public should be equally aware and vigilant to reduce the risk of becoming a victim,” an RCIPS spokesperson said. “We will relentlessly crackdown on all crimes, including this emerging trend of car thefts, and bring to justice these offenders, most of whom are prolific criminals.”

The police believe vehicles are being broken into and stolen using other methods well known among criminals aside from smashing windows or taking advantage of unlocked doors or keys being left inside. The beat these tech-savy thieves the police said car alarms or devices that lock the steering wheel, among other new anti theft devices will help reduce the number of care now being stolen.

Those who would like some further advice on protecting their cars can email [email protected]

Category: Local News