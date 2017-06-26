Hospice breaks ground on forever home

(CNS Local Life): After moving four times since being established in 1998, Cayman HospiceCare will finally be getting a permanent home, a milestone celebrated Thursday, 15 June with an official groundbreaking on its new headquarters that will be located on West Bay Road. A yearlong fundraising effort by marathoner Derek Haines brought in $1.4 million towards construction of the facility, which should take about a year to complete.

