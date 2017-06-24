Dart’s new mega-road junction opens

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) is expected to officially open the first ever three-lane roundabout and road underpass in Cayman, as well as a pedestrian ramp, on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway (ETH) on Monday. The project, which was part of the controversial NRA deal between the islands’ biggest investor and government’s road agency has resulted in a new mega junction at Camana Bay, reflecting the massive development being undertaken by the Dart Group in the area.

Despite the ongoing concerns about the scale of development by Dart and the growth of Camana Bay as a rival capital to George Town, Dart is pressing ahead with a number of projects. This latest road development, which includes the already completed ETH extension to West Bay, represents an investment by Dart of more US$100 million, the firm stated.

“Infrastructure is more than an economic stimulant; it’s a growth strategy for the Cayman Islands as a place where people want to live, visit and invest,” Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak said on the firm’s website in a story revealing the opening of the roundabout.

“The road infrastructure in the Camana Bay area, the completion of the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, the near-completion of The Residences at Seafire and the planned five-star hotel on Seven Mile Beach are a testament to Ken Dart’s confidence in the Cayman Islands’ economy and the capacity for the core industries of financial services and tourism to expand,” she added.

The 450-foot long underpass is the first of its kind to be built in the Cayman Islands and it has been fitted with “an advanced lighting system to allow drivers’ eyes to adjust to the darkness of the passageway”, the company said, a stark reminder of the change that the developer is bringing to the island. An “industrial strength ventilation system to maximise air flow through the vehicular underpass” has also been fitted.

The roundabout is also the first road operating a three-lane traffic circle in the Cayman Islands and the NRA has been circulating leaflets to explain the road system to drivers, as well as a video that demonstrates how to properly manoeuver a three-lane roundabout (see below). The video emphasises drivers need to know ahead of time where to exit, choose their lane accordingly, and always signal when exiting.

The developer said the roundabout’s four exits will soon grow to six as the road network in that area continues.

Among the massive expansion of concrete, Dart has planted some trees, including scarlet-red Royal Poinciana and the Kapok, to landscape the roundabout. There is also an interim pedestrian ramp to access to Seven Mile Beach on the elevated crossing.

“Exceptional infrastructure is a critical first step in effective place-making,” Doak said. “Through thoughtful master planning, we can increase both the efficiency of the roadways and the walkability of Camana Bay, enhancing the experiences of people using the space whether they are driving, walking or cycling. We are privileged to have built the country’s first three-lane roundabout and vehicular underpass in conjunction with the NRA. This world-class infrastructure will accommodate the Cayman Islands’ growth and Camana Bay’s increasing sea-to-sound connectivity,” she added.

Meanwhile, as Dart continues with its road network development that will eventually see elevated development over West Bay Road linking its Seven Mile Beach property in the area to Camana Bay, the NRA is also working on roads in and around the capital (see related story).

Category: Local News