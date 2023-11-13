Robbery suspect arrested in stolen car

(CNS): Police have arrested a 43-year-old man from George Town after he was found driving a Honda fit that police suspect was used in a recent robbery. The car had been stolen in September and the plates it was displaying were not registered to that vehicle a common practice by those using cars to commit crimes.

The man was arrested on Friday 10 November after the stolen Honda fit he was driving was followed and stopped by police units including the Firearms Response Unit, on Rock Hole Road.

Since the recent spate of armed robberies the police have undertaken targeted operations focused on locating and apprehending those involved and suppressing further robberies. Police said the community can expect to see increased police presence on the roads, including vehicle check points as efforts continue to locate and apprehend those involved in this serious crime spike.

The RCIPS also said that officers appreciate the community’s support as police and public work together to keep the Cayman Islands safe.