Visitor dies while swimming at Rum Point

(CNS): A 52-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from Canada died while in the water in Rum Point on Friday afternoon, police have said. The man was reportedly found unconscious in the water and was brought to the boat he had been on by members of the public, who then administered CPR.

The man was taken to the nearest dock, where emergency services picked him up around 3pm. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the eighth person to die in local waters so far in 2023.