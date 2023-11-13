Storm brewing in southwestern Caribbean

(CNS): A broad area of low pressure expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days may impact the Cayman Islands towards the end of this week. The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said the gradual development of this system could see a tropical depression forming as it moves northeastward across western and central parts of the Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands weather service is calling for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder Tuesday.

Showers may become locally heavy at times and temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet. With rain expected later in the week forecasters said there would be a decrease in winds and seas as an upper level trough moves over the northwest Caribbean and the broad area of low pressure, slowly drifts north across the southwest Caribbean.