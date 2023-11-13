Storm brewing in southwestern Caribbean

(CNS): A broad area of low pressure expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days may impact the Cayman Islands towards the end of this week. The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said the gradual development of this system could see a tropical depression forming as it moves northeastward across western and central parts of the Caribbean Sea.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands weather service is calling for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder Tuesday.

Showers may become locally heavy at times and temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet. With rain expected later in the week forecasters said there would be a decrease in winds and seas as an upper level trough moves over the northwest Caribbean and the broad area of low pressure, slowly drifts north across the southwest Caribbean.

