Police chase down suspect in gas station robbery

Mostyn’s Esso Gas Station (from website)

(CNS): Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Bodden Town Saturday night after chasing him down around 8pm within minutes of an armed robbery at Mostyn’s Gas Station on Bodden Town Road. The RCIPS said that a man wearing a black hoodie and carrying a gun entered the store, “behaving in a threatening manner”. He stole cash and other items from the store and then left in the direction of the beach.

When police officers arrived, they were told which way the man had gone and followed him on foot. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit a crime and remains in police custody pending further investigations. The officers also recovered property stolen from the store.

“This was a very good result due to quick thinking and the utilisation of the officer’s police training,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “The officers who attended this report were amongst our youngest in the service and I am proud of their effort. I feel encouraged by the direction in which the service is heading and the talent we are recruiting,” he added.