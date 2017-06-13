Opposition organises a shadow Cabinet

(CNS): The independent members of the Legislative Assembly sitting in opposition have organised into a shadow Cabinet, enabling them to keep track of the work and actions of specific government ministers, which is a first for Cayman. In a press release sent out by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, the MLAs said the opposition’s role until now has not been fully developed. But for local democracy, modeled on the Westminster system, to be most effective, there needs to be an informed alternative to the majority government.

As a result, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has appointed areas of responsibility to enable them to monitor their assigned ministries and portfolios, and act as the main spokesman for the opposition benches on those subjects, offering informed criticism of government policies and bills brought to the House and developing alternative solutions.

Although they do not have the same resources as government, the members said they intend to develop volunteer advisory groups to help them.

According to the release, Miller will shadow the premier, Alden McLaughlin, and the deputy governor, Franz Manderson, while Suckoo will shadow Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

Arden McLean (East End) will be following both Commerce and Planning Minister Joey Hew and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, who is minister for tourism and transport. Chris Saunders (Bodden Town West) will shadow Public Finance Minister Roy McTaggart as well as Tara Rivers, the minister for financial services and home affairs.

Kenneth Bryan (George Town Central) will be shadowing the part of the premier’s portfolio that covers community affairs and Dwayne Seymour’s ministry, which includes health, culture, housing and the environment.

Anthony Eden, however, will not have an official role following any Cabinet members but will offer his advice and experience across all ministries.

The opposition members said they believe they have a responsibility to be constructive in their criticism of the government and they intend to propose alternative and original solutions to deal with issues, concerns and problems.

The independent MLAs, who do not have a unified manifesto and have not yet released a joint policy document, said that they believe an opposition should be “a voice of the voiceless” and to present itself as a viable alternative to the government, to oppose it when necessary and to be “a critical partner in nation building”.

They also pledged to offer solutions to assist the government to help Caymanians concerned about how to pay their rent or have a challenge finding work. They said they will also be helping senior citizens who are forced to decide between buying groceries or medication, and civil servants concerned about further job loss, pay cuts or reductions in benefits.

In addition, they want to speak for business owners, who are seeing increases in government regulations and costs while experiencing a reduction in the number of customers.

But the group is also calling for a different approach to how government manages the parliamentary meetings.

“In order to address the many issues facing Caymanians and Cayman, as a first step, we invite the government to change the frequency that our Legislative Assembly meets from the required minimum of four times per session between May to April to instead meet once per week for one day with a rolling agenda. This we believe would greatly enhance our democracy and allow the Legislative Assembly to deal with issues much more timely and effectively,” the opposition members stated in the release.

They asked the public to wade in and begin a discussion on the proposal and invited volunteers who want to contribute to the governance of the Cayman Islands to contact them and get involved.

Category: Politics