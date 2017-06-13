How much confidence do you have in our new government?

(CNS): Following a weekend of horse trading after the 24 May General Elections, Alden McLaughlin was able to form a government and retain his position as premier. However, in order to accomplish this, he had to form alliances with both McKeeva Bush’s Cayman Democratic Party and three Independents: Tara Rivers (a strong ally throughout the previous administration), Dwayne Seymour (a former UDP member) and rookie MLA Austin Harris.

Rivers and Seymour have both been given Cabinet positions (see ‘John-John’ to get seat at Cabinet table), while Harris is now a ministry councillor (see Capt Eugene to work on environment).

This is not the strong majority that McLaughlin was hoping for. In many ways, his position is similar to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s in that because the government is dependent on a coalition, the ruling party does not have the last say on policy decisions and give-and-take will be inevitable to hold the alliance together.

A coalition government can also create a measure of uncertainty as to whether it will last or fall apart if they cannot work together.

