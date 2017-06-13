GT hit by three armed robberies
(CNS): Two George Town gas stations and one grocery store were all robbed Tuesday morning in yet another crime spike to hit the capital. Esso stations, one in the industrial area and the other on Shamrock Road, were hit within half an hour of each other from around 4am by what appears to be the same gang, while Mr Arthur’s store was held up at around 8:40am by a lone gunman. Police are urging any witnesses to contact them with information as soon as possible.
The first robbery at Brown’s Esso on Dorcy Drive was reported to the 911 call centre at 4am. Two masked men armed with guns had entered the store, and although no one was hurt and no shots were fired, they made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.
Less than 40 minutes later, a second robbery at the Esso Gas Station on Shamrock Road was called in to the 911 centre. Again, two armed masked men entered the store and demanded cash; they fled without firing any shots and no one was hurt. On this occasion, a third man was spotted in the getaway vehicle.
The car used by the robbers was a red 1998 Honda Civic #147 523, which police said was reported stolen early this morning from a residence on Denham Thompson Way some time before the armed heists.
A few hours after those two stick-ups, a third armed robbery was reported after a man entered Mr Arthur’s Store on North Church Street near the waterfront. After a short time, he left but then returned with a small firearm. He demanded cash from the register and then left in a small, tan-coloured vehicle, possibly a Honda, with the numbers “583” somewhere in the licence plate number. No shots were fired and no one was injured. The robber was described as being not so tall, of dark complexion with short hair.
Anyone with information on any of the robberies is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Its just ah start of whats to take place!Have caymanians that are working and underpaid too that needs more not to talk about the ones that are not working the government should put ah team together that go around and check the workers in these bussiness places to see they are getting paid and pension and medical is all in place also would be some sort of help plus check for workers that are there and not caymanians that are not on permits !
0
1
It’s the illegal Jamaican canoes entering our country with firearms & drugs and then returning with vast amounts of stolen property from Thefts, Burglaries and Robberies etc… Even the motor cycles they are now taking back on the canoes I’m told. In 2006 there was a relatively good estimate by the DTF – that the islands were averaging about 4 – 5 illegal canoes per month and today it’s about 9 – 12 every month.
Sad Sad Sad…… So much for Cayman Islands Border Security over the past decade !!
Immigration, Police & Customs need to come closer together and fight fire with GREATER FIRE. They need the unconditional support of our Government and all law abiding citizens. As a priority for the new Government – take Immigration Department away from work permits, and create a new task force under the umbrella of “Cayman Islands Homeland Security”
This new Task Force should have nothing less than 75 – 80 officers who are armed 24/7 and be given a wide scope of operational duty in regards to border security and high risk arrests. Seek assistance from the US Authorities. Forget about England as they are fighting their own war around London & Greater Manchester with their own home grown Muslim Terrorists.
The US will gladly donate vehicles, boats, planes and other technological equipment to such a cause, as it’s in their interest to do so. They have an abundance of assets they have seized over the years so it’s not going to cause them nothing to get rid of it. They need to get rid of it because it’s costing them millions of $$$ annually to keep these assets secure. Sadly, much of it, goes to waste in terms of rust, corrosion atmospheric degradation.
There are marinas full of seized boats, aviation terminals full of seized planes and car lot’s the size of West Bay – that are overflowing with every kind of vehicle that you can think about. Equipment such a night vision that can cost $6 – 8 thousand per unit, are available at no cost to the C.I. Govt.
It’s FREE FREE FREE !! All you need to do is ask for it and the US will gladly give it to you. Donald Trump will be laughing and lighting up Twitter in Washington, if you catch the criminals and illegal aliens heading north to reach US shores.
Cayman Islands and other Caribbean countries need to realize that drug trafficking and all the scourges that comes with it, are now moving slowly away from Central America and they are opening back the Caribbean routes, same as they were doing back in the 80’s and early 90’s.
You think we have problems now, just wait and see what will be happening in 4 – 6 years time in the Caribbean.
4
3
Wow! It is so sad to read virtually every day of armed robberies, stabbings, gang shootings, burglaries and assaults, and that’s without the daily motor vehicle accidents. What on earth has happened to beautiful Cayman? For such a small island the crime rate per square mile beats London! Where have all these idiots come from?? I know times have changed but it’s really got out of hand. If this carries on you’ll need military intervention. RCIPS have really got their work cut out. If you want a safe and peaceful island once again you will need to fight with the Police not against them. They cannot be in every corner of the island. There may be 400 officers but they are not all on duty the same time and they serve in different departments for different crimes. It’s impossible for any country big or small to be crime free. I can fully understand your frustration and fear of all what’s going on but am distressed to see all the negative comments constantly thrown at RCIPS. Look what’s happening in the UK. We have one if the best trained Police Forces in the world but we cannot prevent crime or these terrorists blowing the place up. The only thing we can do is be more vigilant and be as cooperative as we can with the Police to rid the island of this scum! Laughing and ridiculing RCIPS is not doing anyone any good and certainly not going to stop crime. Come on Cayman, do your bit too and let’s all work together. Immigration would be a good place to start to sort out the wheat from the chaff. Get rid of the low life’s back to where they came from. No one should be allowed entry unless they are legally gainfully employed and have gone through a CRB check. (Criminal Records). Any expat that has been convicted on our island of ANY crime should be instantly deported. I’m sure this will be a great deterrent.
3
2
Now that’s jolly unfair, robbing places whilst our RCIPS chaps are all sleeping. What is the world coming too? Damn well do your robberies in working hours, much more convenient for all.
7
2
The premiers 60% plan is off to a cracking start! zzzzzzzzzz
11
4
Like this comment if you just want the crime in Cayman to stop.
5
8
It’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed at this rate, it’s spiraling out of control once more I feel, no wonder we choose to stay in a lot more these days
8
1
Is this the 60% cut in gun smuggling Alden was talking about?
4
2
Well, a silly question? Are the CCTVs that cost us millions of dollars working? How in the hell these mysterious incidents are happening and the CCTVs are ptoving useless? Can the taxpayers have a refund on them?
10
1
PPM government & immigration not doing enough to get Caymanians back to work. Too many Caymanians are homeless and struggling bad. This Government better make good on it’s promise and their first priority is to make sure they get as much Caymanians earning a salary. Otherwise, it will only get worse. Trust me on this one!!!
1
6
Sooo It is hire me or I will rob you.
2
1
The irony of your post is that I believe it is not people out of work doing the robberies. It is good for nothing people who don’t want to work and feel like everything they want should come easy.
So no matter if the Government was able to find jobs for all those who truly wanted a job, there will still be lazy good for nothing people who commit these robberies and I guess you will find another reason to blame the Government.
0
0
Who wants to hire somebody that could potentially be a robber?
5
2
oh wow….guns and violence goes hand in hand….so sad in cayman…come on ppm…you promised a decrease in gun violence?????😴
3
2
There are so many people here on work permits with no work. ….. they pay to stay here because its better than going home…
How can I drive down eastern ave at 11am see a bunch of people hanging out (and don’t look Caymanian)
WHY ARE THEY NOT WORKING……………………
8
3
What does a Caymanian look like
1
1
Night shift hotel staff?
1
1
Welcome to PPM’s, CDP’s, and career politician’s Cayman.
1
2
Summer! The robin season begins.
1
2