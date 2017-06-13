GT hit by three armed robberies

(CNS): Two George Town gas stations and one grocery store were all robbed Tuesday morning in yet another crime spike to hit the capital. Esso stations, one in the industrial area and the other on Shamrock Road, were hit within half an hour of each other from around 4am by what appears to be the same gang, while Mr Arthur’s store was held up at around 8:40am by a lone gunman. Police are urging any witnesses to contact them with information as soon as possible.

The first robbery at Brown’s Esso on Dorcy Drive was reported to the 911 call centre at 4am. Two masked men armed with guns had entered the store, and although no one was hurt and no shots were fired, they made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Less than 40 minutes later, a second robbery at the Esso Gas Station on Shamrock Road was called in to the 911 centre. Again, two armed masked men entered the store and demanded cash; they fled without firing any shots and no one was hurt. On this occasion, a third man was spotted in the getaway vehicle.

The car used by the robbers was a red 1998 Honda Civic #147 523, which police said was reported stolen early this morning from a residence on Denham Thompson Way some time before the armed heists.

A few hours after those two stick-ups, a third armed robbery was reported after a man entered Mr Arthur’s Store on North Church Street near the waterfront. After a short time, he left but then returned with a small firearm. He demanded cash from the register and then left in a small, tan-coloured vehicle, possibly a Honda, with the numbers “583” somewhere in the licence plate number. No shots were fired and no one was injured. The robber was described as being not so tall, of dark complexion with short hair.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police