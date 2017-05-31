Mac sets out his speaker’s stall

(CNS): As he was sworn in as speaker of the Legislative Assembly Wednesday, McKeeva Bush, the leader of the CDP, signaled that he is likely to be a less conventional supervisor of the parliament than Cayman has been accustomed to. Bush told the other 18 members of the LA that the role of speaker could be “political without being partisan” and, warning that he would not tolerate efforts to stall or impeded government progress, he also made a commitment to protect the minority opposition.

Thanking the members for putting their “trust and confidence” in him, Bush recalled how the speaker’s post, once held by the governor, was transferred into the hands of Cayman’s parliamentarians after a motion he moved successfully in the 1980’s, which, he said, even got the backing of the “worst of all conservatives”, Truman Bodden.

Explaining why he chose to support Alden McLaughlin as premier after “difficult” negotiations, Bush made it clear that he was supporting this Government of National Unity after asking for certain things, which McLaughlin had committed to deliver and given assurance that the government would address a number of the people’s concerns. Bush asked his supporters and those of the Independents to support the government.

In his new role as speaker, Bush told the members that there was no time for any of them to play the politics of one-upmanship. He said that it was time to “work harder” and that he would “not tolerate hold-ups and wasting time”.

He told the members that he had found it “a bit lonely” in the speaker’s office during his first visit, but appeared keen to get on with the job. He said he saw his role as interpreting the regulations and rules of parliament and being judge over the fundamental principles of the parliament.

“My approach will be realistic and pragmatic,” he said, adding that his new position would not change his “persona”, and made it clear that he is very unlikely to be reticent in his role as referee. He said that the election results had delivered a message that it cannot be the “same old, same old”, but he was confident that the premier wanted to move forward and get the job done.

Despite his new-found support for his former nemesis, Bush implied that he will be holding McLaughlin to account on the deal struck between the two party leaders and the independent members of government, which has not yet been made public.

