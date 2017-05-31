Ezzard to lead opposition benches
(CNS): As MLAs were sworn into the Legislative Assembly this morning, the only surprise in the proceedings so far was when Ezzard Miller, the independent member for North Side, was appointed as the opposition leader and not Arden McLean, as many expected. With the government benches full, at least for right now, Miller will be leading a group of six to challenge Alden McLaughlin’s Government of National Unity.
Miller, McLean, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan took their seats across from the packed government benches during the pomp of the Swearing In Ceremony.
Check back to CNS later for more of the day’s proceedings.
Chris knows that means he can bag this four years. Next time we voting Maxine in.
Critique them well Ezzard!
We need a watch dog always in the House!
Arden too harden to even take that.
The bunch of them should be kicked out of office for the mess they made of a great opportunity they had.
Don’t agree with Ezzard on much, but I must admit that he was the true leader of the opposition in the last Government! Mac didn’t do squat. Ezzard put up a fight and asked tough questions which is what the LOO is supposed to do. Like I said: I didn’t agree with the implications of his questions, but a strong democracy must have a strong opposition. Good luck to him.
Ezzard was one of the few that showed up having actually done some work, read the Bills, and prepared questions. They weren’t always smart questions, but at least he wasn’t asleep for four years. Many of the Opposition were.
backward independents have got what they deserve….nothing!
Ezzard as the leader of anything should cause concern.
Congratulations Mr Miller, you will do a fantastic job.
Ezzard has had my respect as a hard working and dedicated representative, his approach to Alden adds ‘gentleman’ to his image.
Wasted vote in Bodden Town West, once bitten twice shy, Chris you should know what that means.
