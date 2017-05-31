Fraudulent email on election scandal circulating

(CNS): Officials are warning that an apparently salacious but totally fraudulent email that purports to be from Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell is not coming from the Elections Office email servers and that anyone who recieves the email should not forward it or click on the links. The email claims that a candidate in the recent elections has been caught on video rigging the elections and bribing an official and it supposedly provides a link to the video.

Although the email claims to come from Howell, “Chief Office Public Safety and Security”, it is clearly not a government email.

The email is circulating very rapidly, officials said, however efforts are being by a cyber security team to shut down the email servers behind this chain of emails.

See the phishing email below:

Category: Crime