GT woman arrested on suspicion of Brac stabbing

La Esperanza, Cayman Brac

(CNS): A 46-year-old woman has been arrested at her home address in George Town on suspicion of stabbing a man during a fight at La Esperanza bar on Watering Place Road, Cayman Brac, on 28 January. Police said the woman, who was arrested for assault GBH, was taken into custody on Grand Cayman at 6pm on Tuesday, 30 January. She has since been bailed with strict conditions as investigations continue.

On the day of the incident, the injured man turned up at the hospital just before noon with a stab wound to the chest. Police have not said if the couple were known to each other.