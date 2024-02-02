UPM failure to appoint member stalls PAC’s work

PAC Chair Roy McTaggart (file photo)

(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee was supposed to review the latest report by the Office of the Auditor General on Thursday. However, the meeting was adjourned until March because the five-member committee did not have a quorum (three members plus the chairman), not least because it is currently one member short. The OAG report to be reviewed examines the continued failings across the government to effectively and accurately report back to the public how it has spent taxpayers’ money.

One of the seats on the committee has been vacant since Isaac Rankine, a member at the time, was appointed as labour minister last September during the final two months of the PACT Government and therefore resigned from PAC. Since Wayne Panton was ousted as premier in mid-November 2023, the emerging UPM Government has failed to deal with the PAC vacancy.

A spokesperson for the House of Parliament said that a draft government motion has now been presented to them to deal with the empty seat, which will significantly improve PAC’s ability to meet “amidst many busy and conflicting schedules”. It is understood that the motion will be dealt with when MPs meet on 26 February.

PAC Chairperson Roy McTaggart said he looked forward to holding the hearing in March and moving forward with other outstanding items and reports from the OAG.

The PAC will be reviewing the report, Financial Reporting of the Cayman Islands Government: General Report 31 December 2022, in which the auditor general raised a number of concerns, especially about procurement. Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson was to be called as a witness along with Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts and Central Procurement Office Director Taraq Bashir. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has also been invited to provide evidence to the committee.