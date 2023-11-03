CI$8 million spent by CIG outside of rules

(CNS): Although all public bodies must comply with the law when procuring goods and services, Auditor General Sue Winspear revealed in a report made public last week that government departments and public authorities spent more than CI$8 million last year outside of the rules. There were more than fifteen cases where significant amounts of money were spent where entities failed to follow legislation.

“It was disappointing to note many instances of non-compliance with the Procurement Act and Regulations by public bodies,” Winspear wrote in Financial Reporting of the Cayman Islands Government: General Report 31 December 2022. She gave around a dozen examples of where civil servants did not seek approval from the Public Procurement Committee for projects valued at $250,000 or more.

The Ministry of Education awarded a janitorial contract for $330,000 without obtaining the required PPC approval, and the National Roads Authority awarded three contracts without PPC approval or where they exceeded the figure approved by the PPC, totalling over $700,000 spent without authority.

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) procured janitorial services for $330,000 without PPC approval, and the Ministry of Home Affairs bought various goods and services, mostly for the prison, totalling over $1.9 million without following any competitive procurement process.

The Cabinet Office failed to conduct any tendering process for a CI$103,000 contract, while the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage also procured several contracts for services valued at more than $768,000 without any competitive bids. The Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) spent $185,000 without a business case approval by either the PPC or the managing director.

However, the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) topped the list by spending some $2.4 million on surveyors and independent contractors without PPC approval.

The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce also paid $2.6 million to a vendor for various computer services. The auditor general’s team found that the contract with this vendor was signed more than twelve years ago and there was no evidence of subsequent tendering or PPC approval for that contract. The same ministry has also paid US$180,000 annually for legal consultancy services since 2019, spending about $491,000 since then to the one vendor without approval from the PPC.

The report also documents failures by statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) to follow the Public Authorities Act (PPA). Many public authorities have not yet aligned their salary and benefits packages with the civil service as the law requires, and Winspear warned that some will face considerable difficulty meeting the increase in costs.

However, several SAGCs decided to significantly increase the stipend given to board members for turning up to meetings, even though they are supposed to be volunteers.

The Cayman Islands Development Bank, which the auditor general noted is dependent on government to remain viable, spent CI$111,000 on pay for its board members last year, compared to just CI$3,950 in 2021, a whopping 2,710% increase. The Port Authority also hiked the pay of its board members by 312%, paying a total of CI$127,808 in 2022 compared to $31,038 in 2021.

Meanwhile some boards are failing to meet in accordance with the legislation. The National Drug Council (NDC) board only met twice during the 2022 financial year. Winspear noted that this is inconsistent with the law, which requires boards to meet at least once every three months. And according to the report, the rules were broken when Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks called an NRA board meeting on 29 December 2022.

“This contravenes section 17(1)(c) of the PAA, which allows only the Chairman to call extraordinary board meetings,” Winspear wrote. “The PAA does not provide for a Minister to call board meetings. Only four out of eight directors attended the meeting of those entitled to vote, causing the meeting to proceed without the required quorum. This contravenes the PAA Section 17(1)(g).”

Board members of some SAGCs have failed to declare their financial interests at least once annually. Winspear said she had requested that senior management and board members submit their declaration of interest to the Office of the Auditor General covering the entire financial year.

“These would be used to identify any related parties and the resulting related party transactions,” she explained. “Some senior management personnel or board members did not declare their financial interests for the 2022 financial year… This means related party transactions and conflicts of interest could have gone undetected.”

This included some of the government authorities where directors had received significant increases in pay, including the PACI and the CIDB.