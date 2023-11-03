CI$8 million spent by CIG outside of rules
(CNS): Although all public bodies must comply with the law when procuring goods and services, Auditor General Sue Winspear revealed in a report made public last week that government departments and public authorities spent more than CI$8 million last year outside of the rules. There were more than fifteen cases where significant amounts of money were spent where entities failed to follow legislation.
“It was disappointing to note many instances of non-compliance with the Procurement Act and Regulations by public bodies,” Winspear wrote in Financial Reporting of the Cayman Islands Government: General Report 31 December 2022. She gave around a dozen examples of where civil servants did not seek approval from the Public Procurement Committee for projects valued at $250,000 or more.
The Ministry of Education awarded a janitorial contract for $330,000 without obtaining the required PPC approval, and the National Roads Authority awarded three contracts without PPC approval or where they exceeded the figure approved by the PPC, totalling over $700,000 spent without authority.
The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) procured janitorial services for $330,000 without PPC approval, and the Ministry of Home Affairs bought various goods and services, mostly for the prison, totalling over $1.9 million without following any competitive procurement process.
The Cabinet Office failed to conduct any tendering process for a CI$103,000 contract, while the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage also procured several contracts for services valued at more than $768,000 without any competitive bids. The Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) spent $185,000 without a business case approval by either the PPC or the managing director.
However, the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) topped the list by spending some $2.4 million on surveyors and independent contractors without PPC approval.
The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce also paid $2.6 million to a vendor for various computer services. The auditor general’s team found that the contract with this vendor was signed more than twelve years ago and there was no evidence of subsequent tendering or PPC approval for that contract. The same ministry has also paid US$180,000 annually for legal consultancy services since 2019, spending about $491,000 since then to the one vendor without approval from the PPC.
The report also documents failures by statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) to follow the Public Authorities Act (PPA). Many public authorities have not yet aligned their salary and benefits packages with the civil service as the law requires, and Winspear warned that some will face considerable difficulty meeting the increase in costs.
However, several SAGCs decided to significantly increase the stipend given to board members for turning up to meetings, even though they are supposed to be volunteers.
The Cayman Islands Development Bank, which the auditor general noted is dependent on government to remain viable, spent CI$111,000 on pay for its board members last year, compared to just CI$3,950 in 2021, a whopping 2,710% increase. The Port Authority also hiked the pay of its board members by 312%, paying a total of CI$127,808 in 2022 compared to $31,038 in 2021.
Meanwhile some boards are failing to meet in accordance with the legislation. The National Drug Council (NDC) board only met twice during the 2022 financial year. Winspear noted that this is inconsistent with the law, which requires boards to meet at least once every three months. And according to the report, the rules were broken when Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks called an NRA board meeting on 29 December 2022.
“This contravenes section 17(1)(c) of the PAA, which allows only the Chairman to call extraordinary board meetings,” Winspear wrote. “The PAA does not provide for a Minister to call board meetings. Only four out of eight directors attended the meeting of those entitled to vote, causing the meeting to proceed without the required quorum. This contravenes the PAA Section 17(1)(g).”
Board members of some SAGCs have failed to declare their financial interests at least once annually. Winspear said she had requested that senior management and board members submit their declaration of interest to the Office of the Auditor General covering the entire financial year.
“These would be used to identify any related parties and the resulting related party transactions,” she explained. “Some senior management personnel or board members did not declare their financial interests for the 2022 financial year… This means related party transactions and conflicts of interest could have gone undetected.”
This included some of the government authorities where directors had received significant increases in pay, including the PACI and the CIDB.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics
Boards have gotten out of hand creaming money from the public to show up at meetings and enjoy lunch while they play on their phones. It is a clear abuse of public office to collect what they do with many having little to no qualifications other than political patronage.
The issue is that they collect these extortionate sums with the full knowledge of the Ministers who recommend their appointments. No one is looking at this with any form of concern. If you think these numbers are concerning, wait until she looks at 2023 and tells the public who has been collecting what.
People have gone to prison and had their reputation ruined over a few hundred dollars they benefited from when holding office (NRA fill fiasco, NHDT selling insurance etc) they were rightfully prosecuted, but these board members have seemingly found a legal way to rob the public.
I don’t know how many other ways this administration will find to stick it to the Cayman Public.
Shocking the Compass omitted the fact that last year millions have been spent outside of procurement guidelines in its article on the AG report: https://www.caymancompass.com/2023/11/01/auditor-general-government-can-improve-its-financial-reporting/
Prioritise the important stuff and apply the ink appropriately, get the full run down of this happening at the Kimpton instead 👍🖋️📰🧻
and I see from the CPA agenda they want to spend $650,000 for some toilets at Governors Beach…. I bet that wasn’t tendered!
How can I be a board member?
#leggewasright
…and it seems, not a single police investigation in sight.
That you are corrupt?
probably about right & in keeping with the pace of inflation/current cost of living increases
What a steaming hot pile of sick this government is and the politicians that are involved with it.
who cares…a $bilion is being wasted every year with nothing to show for it. that is the real crime.
Wait until Winspear discovers how much juju wasted on the new Watering Place park
Or how much she spent paving private driveways in Cayman Brac – resulting in the permanent deprivation of all government owned paving equipment from Grand Cayman, as I recall…
Still, that is nothing compared to the police budget.
Hey RCIP. Ya’ll having a nice afternoon? Spotted the unlawful tint in your car park yet?
CNS – Can we please know which Janitorial Companies, and when the contracts were awarded?
CNS: The report doesn’t name the companies. If you do an FOI, could you let us know?
Yet not one political excrement or government conspirator is arrested of even sanction or fired for this but or Governor is Happy????
I know the official duties, responsibilities and purview of our Governors has been fairly complex.
The reality is, their oversight exerts about as much influence as Royalty does upon Parliament. That is to say, none legal, but perhaps some in whispered favours.
You would think that she would be paying more attention in the interest of “good governance” but it is clear that no one is monitoring these Boards, the have a license to print their own paychecks and we the public have to honor it. #screwed
It’s fair to say that I speak for everyone that the one man that should be holding the purse managing all this money allocating it wisely guiding all among us to a brighter future to be firm and gracious to be bold yet wise to feed the children and stimulate the senses is Dwayne the Rock Seymour otherwise these mishaps will occur. The best of the best need to running the ship.
Ah these pesky rules brought in in good faith to keep folks honest but of course they are a little harder to implement and certain civil servants and, especially statutory authority bosses, don’t like hard work and attention to detail and some politicians just don’t want their support of their key voters and supporters to be discovered and hindered.
What are rules there for except to be broken! Cayman has loads of money so lets spend it while we can. Let the good times roll!
PACI..”Significant increases in pay”.!
Why is anyone surprised by this when everyone has political ambitions and needs to get as many supporters as they can.?
And why is no one surprised that no action is taken to reprimand or.remove those PACI members responsible.?
Marl road was the only entity that spoke up.
Our money. Taken from us, preventing us access to public services that would otherwise be provided, and put directly and indirectly into the pockets of those we elect or those in the civil service.
Its a national disgrace, yet the very people who oversee these things are also a part of it.
As a nation, we have nowhere to go to stop it. Makes me sick that a powerful few steal from so many with impunity.
I’m sorry, I gave Wayne a chance when he became Premier, but this PACT Government is seriously concerning for Cayman, both now and for the future.
The disgraceful conduct by Ministers – think Bernie’s sacking from Home Affairs and his pathetic sexual jokes, think Kenny’s promotion of his wife’s Real Estate business, his illegal bill boards, think Jon Jon crashing into a light pole and Wayne ‘fixing’ it so there was no charges brought, think Mac’s charges of sexual assault.
The shocking financial management across the board, highlighted by this report.
The ‘Independent’ mentality of just wanting what’s best for their district so they can get voted back in again.
The lack of actually doing anything meaningful for Cayman because those problems are difficult to address and may take longer than the 4 years that this Government has in power.
The list goes on…
I think it’s unrealistic to think that we’ll see a Government change before the next election (I don’t think anyone wants to take on this mess), but we need to have serious change at the polls.
People need to vote for candidates in an actual party, if you’re not in a party, then you are not able to provide realistic mandates, because, as we’ve seen from a group of independents, nothing material actually gets done.
I know that we’re short of realistic talent in Cayman, but I would implore voters to actually think about who they’re voting for.
Don’t vote for the person that gave your family status – they’ve bought your vote.
Don’t vote for the person that pays for your light bill or gas bill – they’ve bought your vote.
Don’t vote for the person that gave you a fridge – they’ve bought your vote.
All of the above is vote buying and it’s illegal. You are voting for a criminal. We have enough issues with crime in Cayman without voting in criminals – both past and present.
Vote for people who are willing to make change for all of Cayman, not just for their district.
You owe it to yourselves and to your children to vote people in to Government who are decent and who will do the best for our country.
Your vote is worth more than a free microwave.
Why do you blame only PACT when in reality this goes back decades?
actually, this report is based on last year’s spending. Squarely on PACT.
Agree with nearly everything you’ve said.
I think the party system with never yield favourable results for the people. It doesn’t work in the U.S. and it doesn’t work here.
We should have two votes: One for District, and one for Premier. Second place in Premier votes becomes Deputy Premier. This is the only hope of putting power back in the hands of the people.
Step two: Make the People’s Initiated Referendum process streamlined and simple. Good leaders should WANT us to take some of the blame. “Oh, you don’t know what works in government; you have dreams but we deal with reality, and the people should never be in charge of finance or any decisions.” That’s right, Skippy. You just keep drawing the ever-increasing dollars from us, and spending them in the ways that you want.
Of course, nobody in Cabinet will ever suggest or approve such changes. If we did away with the party system, Cabinet would be forced to work together, or face being replaced.
Your words are sad truth but unfortunately this bribery has been going on for decades and is an accepted part of Caymanian culture. Poor, ignorant, corruptible plebs don’t know any different from casting a vote in kind for a short term material gain.
“Corruption” – dishonest or illegal behavior involving a person in a position of power.
Why does CIDB exist ? Just make them grants and remove the fallacy that the money will be paid back. This will eliminate the unnecessary administration costs.
Who is the Chairperson of the CIDB Board?
CNS – I think you’re missing the context of ‘rules’, It’s awful but can’t change, it’s Cayman Govt, same as it’s ever been. 😐
This is a damning report. PACT needs to exit now! Wayne, you are asleep at the wheel, too focused on keeping this sham of a gov’t together. Do the right thing and call an early election, for the love of God!
MACI / Joel Walton owe the people an explanation at minimum. 2.4 million in spending without approval sounds downright criminal.
And it’s not just pack it’s PPM it is every single government official here. when will people realize no one in government is for the people they’re just too enrich themselves and keep rights away from minority groups.
Well, the truth is, I don’t remember this complete lack of regard for the procurement rules and the guidelines for tenders with the previous PPM administration.
But this does reek of UDP-like behaviour. Nation Building Fund anyone?
Everyone is on the take one way or another. This is normal in Cayman. $8 million is nothing. The whole business of the government is how to divvy up the $Billion$.