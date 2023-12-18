All MPs back Cayman’s biggest ever budget

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): All 17 MPs, both government and opposition, who were present in parliament on Friday and able to vote backed the near CI$3 billion budget for the next two years. The UPM Government is expecting to collect around CI$1.46 billion across the Entire Public Sector next year and has plans to spend more than CI$1.41 billion, leaving a projected surplus of just about $42 million. In 2025, revenue is projected to increase to over $1.5 billion, with expenses reaching more than CI$1.46 billion and a surplus of around $52 million.

While the surpluses sound healthy and the entire spending plan on paper aligns with the rules relating to the Public Management and Finance Law as well as the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, this year ministers steered through almost CI$100 million additional spending on the original 2023 budget plan.

The addiction to additional appropriations each year has not been confined to the last government, as many administrations have run over budget. But the dangers of a potential deficit over the next two years for this record bumper budget are clear, given the number of capital projects the government is planning and the ever-growing demands of operational expenses.

At this stage, the government is not expecting 2023 to end in deficit, given the higher-than-expected revenue it has collected over the year, but the year is not over yet and December is usually the government’s highest spending month. Last year, operating expenses in December were 90% higher than the spending in every previous month that year. If 2023 goes into deficit or the surplus is considerably lower than the $22 million expected, the next two years will also be impacted.

CNS has also learned that several ministries whose spending plans had been settled before former premier Wayne Panton was ousted from office were increased during the two weeks after the new premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, was sworn in and brought the budget to parliament. Panton was not there to comment on the budget as he was absent while recovering from broken ribs.

The record-breaking budget covers spending on major projects, including a multi-million dollar high school on Cayman Brac and roadworks that will cost over $100 million. There is also money set aside to kick-start various new projects, such as the upgrade to the General Aviation Terminal at Owen Roberts International Airport, a proposal for the cargo port redevelopment and a new submarine communications cable.

Over the two years, the government will spend more than $1 billion alone on salaries and benefits for civil servants.

While welfare spending is often singled out as a major strain on the budget, direct payments to those in need, such as single-parent families, the elderly, disabled and veterans, will total around CI$26 million next year. But the same ministry will also spend more than $27 million on IT and business services for the commercial sector.

The budget for the police in 2024 is almost $60 million, and the taxpayer will also be footing the bill of more than CI$5.5 million for ministers’ and MPs’ salaries, benefits and constituency allowances. Over CI$18.6 million has been allocated to cover the tertiary medical bills at both local and overseas non-government healthcare facilities for under- or uninsured local people.