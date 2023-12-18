Cashless bank robbery suspects walk free

Crime scene officers at Scotiabank after the robbery

(CNS): Richard Andre Scott and Mark Alexander Beckett were acquitted on all charges of robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an imitation gun in connection with a stick-up at the cashless branch of Scotiabank in Grand Harbour last June. The crown had contended throughout its case that the circumstantial evidence against the men from CCTV footage and DNA was very strong, even though there was no direct identification of either man. But the jury disagreed and found both men not guilty.

The two robbers were tracked from a residence in Crewe Road, George Town, all the way to the bank, located at the Hurley’s Roundabout, where they took cash from a woman who had used the ATM. They were unable to get more since this bank does not hold cash. After the hold-up, in which the armed men terrorised the woman, they were chased by her husband.

Scott was caught by the husband, but he claimed he was not the robber but had simply been riding his bicycle by at the same time.

During the seven-week trial, the jury was taken through hours of CCTV footage, piecing together what the crown said was clear evidence against the men who were in the dock. Prosecutors also said the defendants were connected to the crime via their clothes and the DNA that was on the bike that police recovered.

However, despite the arguments put forward by Kenneth Ferguson, the senior counsel who prosecuted the case, about the number of coincidences that would have to have occurred for the men not to be guilty, defence attorneys Stacy-Ann Kelly and Keith Myers, who represented the two suspects, were able to persuade the jury that there was doubt over the identity of the robbers.