OfReg inching toward long-awaited fuel price transparency

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is in the process of drafting changes to the law to allow it to publish fuel prices as they land, OfReg interim CEO Peter Gough told Finance Committee on Wednesday. The regulator is also beginning an exercise, starting on Cayman Brac, to provide regulatory accounts that show how much each gas station is making on a gallon of fuel at the pump, which Gough described as an effort to improve transparency.

More than six years after the creation of the utilities regulator specifically to address the issue of fuel prices and concerns about the huge markup between pump prices here and those in the United States, Gough told MPs that they were still working on it.

Louis Boucher, OfReg’s executive director, said that the licensees were reluctant to provide the regulatory accounts, but they were pursuing the information. “We are being fought by our licensees as they don’t think we need to know that information, but obviously, we disagree,” he said, adding that, based on the advice of their minister, Jay Ebanks, they would not be afraid to go to court.

Boucher admitted it was OfReg’s job to secure information about discrepancies regarding prices, and they were getting to the point where they will have more details about pricing. He said he would be doing what needed to be done to get a better handle on the sector. “We are working on getting more transparency out of our licensees,” he said.

Finance Committee also learned that OfReg now has the capability to test fuel here on-island and no longer has to send samples off to the United States. However, it was revealed that testing is random and usually follows complaints. After the committee meeting, the regulator issued a press release about the acquisition of a portable fuel analyser for testing gasoline, diesel, ethanol-blended gasoline and jet fuel that allows OfReg to conduct in-house testing and analysis of fuel samples and limits the need to export samples to laboratories abroad.

OfReg said it had purchased a Grabner Instruments Miniscan IR Vision Pro fuel analyser, which will enhance its ability to monitor fuel compliance and quality assurance. The transition to in-house testing and analysis will streamline the process, reduce turnaround times and provide timely and accurate results, the release said.

“Our acquisition of the latest fuel analyser underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standards in fuel quality assurance. With this cutting-edge technology, we’re not just inspecting fuel, we’re advancing the science of accuracy and efficiency in the ever-evolving fuel industry,” OfReg Deputy Chief Fuels Inspector Ken Springer said.