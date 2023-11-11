11-year-old girl goes missing with teenager

Kiara Watson

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them track down a missing 11-year-old girl who appears to have gone missing in the company of an older teenager. Jahsmine Ebanks, who is 16 and a repeat runaway, and Kiara Watson went missing while they were out along Seafarers Way, George Town, around 7:15pm yesterday evening, 31 October.

Jahsmine is described as having a dark complexion and is around 5’1″ and of medium build. At the time that she was last seen, she was a black hoodie over a tiger-print blouse, blue jeans and black slippers.

Kiara Watson is of dark complexion and medium build and around 5’3″. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie over a red spaghetti-strap blouse and grey shorts.

Jahsmine Ebanks

The RCIPS said that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is guilty of an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of $2,000 and imprisonment for three months. Officers are encouraging Jahsmine and Kiara to return home to their West Bay address or to attend the nearest police station immediately.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999 or the MASH Unit at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.