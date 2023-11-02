Jackson and Soto found guilty of manslaughter

Scene of murder on School Road, Monday 25 April 2022

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (24) and Eric William Soto (23) have been convicted of manslaughter and the possession of an unlicensed firearm in relation to a robbery gone wrong last summer in which Harry Elliott (63) was shot and killed. The six women and six men of the jury in this trial began deliberations after 11:00am Wednesday and returned the verdicts at around 11:45 am Thursday.

Although the two men had been charged with murder, the jury had been directed by Justice Cheryll Richards that they could opt for the alternative verdict of manslaughter given the circumstances of the crime. Jackson, who had fired the fatal shot in the illegal numbers shop on School Road, had argued through his attorney that he did not know the weapon was loaded; it had been an accidental discharge and there had never been any intention to kill anyone.

Soto, who said he had agreed to accompany Jackson on the robbery to make a little extra cash, had claimed that he did not even know that Jackson had a gun.

The court heard that the jury had struggled to reach unanimous verdicts, and as a result the verdicts against Soto on both counts were majorities — ten to two in favour of guilt. However, the jury had been unanimous in finding both men not guilty of murder.

Following the delivery of the verdicts, the judge thanked the jurors for their service before releasing them and turned to the issue of sentencing. Social inquiry reports were ordered for both men, as well as victim impact reports from Elliott’s family. A sentencing hearing was set for 25 January before the men were remanded into custody.

During the course of the trial, neither Jackson nor Soto had ever denied that they were the two men caught on CCTV footage in the small lobby of the numbers shop. But they had denied murder on the basis that there was no intention to kill anyone, only to scare people into handing over cash.

However, the crown had presented a case for murder on the basis that they had entered into a joint enterprise to rob the gambling den using a loaded firearm, which Jackson had cranked before pointing it into the room and announcing the stick-up. Crown counsel Candia James-Malcolm had argued that Elliott’s death was a foreseeable consequence of the escapade.

Their indifference to the possibility that someone could be seriously hurt or even killed during the execution of the crime was still murder, even though there was no specific intention to kill retired prison officer Harry Elliott.