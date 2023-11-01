Woman mugged outside George Town gas station

Rubis on Eastern Avenue

(CNS): A man wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and speaking with a Caymanian accent grabbed a bag from a woman’s hands on Tuesday night as she waited outside the Rubis Gas Station on Eastern Avenue in George Town. The mugging happened around 8:30pm while she was standing on the street at the junction of Godfrey Nixon Way. The man, who was of slim build and about 5’9″, demanded her handbag.

The woman resisted but the mugger forced the bag containing cash and other personal items from her hands causing minor injuries, police said. The man then fled the scene on foot heading in the direction of Washington Boulevard.

Detectives investigating the street robbery are asking anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website.