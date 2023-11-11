11-year-old runaway found, teens still missing

Jahsmine Ebanks

(CNS): Kiara Watson (11) who was missing for almost two weeks has been found safe and well. The RCIPS said Kiara was located and found to be in good health with the assistance of the public on 12 November and has since been returned home. Meanwhile, police said Jahsmine Ebanks (16) and Joshua Whittaker (15) have still not been located.

Jahsmine has been missing for over two weeks and Joshua for over one week. Police are uring the teens to return home and anyone who has with information on the whereabouts of these teenagers is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the MASH Unit at 649-6000.