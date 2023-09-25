Donkeys, developers and deaf ears

Wendy Ledger writes: Dwayne “John-john” Seymour MP owes Wayne Panton an apology after his unfounded public attack during his resignation speech Friday. The ex-minister chose to cross the floor and join the government in 2021 when he knew what Panton’s agenda was. But as someone who is still waiting for an apology from that minister for more than two years, I doubt he will take back the comments he made Friday about the premier.

While there are no donkeys, mangers, personal trainers, light poles, schemes or full moons involved in this latest scandal relating to Seymour, it’s not clear where his resignation leaves the country. Three days after his departure, the people of Cayman still don’t know who the latest labour minister is or if, indeed, the caucus is holding together.

But it has been evident for some time that the PACT Government is not a cohesive group as they’ve never had a shared policy platform, and in some respects, Panton has struggled to balance his green agenda with the conflicts coming from within his Cabinet. This is largely because Panton remains in a different space to many of his fellow MPs.

The elephant, gorilla or even donkey in the room, of course, is the developer lobby.

While Panton has been able to fund his own political campaigns, many in his government have relied on the developer class to fund theirs. Despite the clear message sent by the people during the last election campaign that their two major concerns were over-development and population growth, this has fallen on deaf ears — because most MPs are taking money from those with a vested interest in keeping the development train running at full speed, bringing them into conflict with Panton.

More often than not, he remains a lone voice calling for the environment to be given the same weight as potential profit when it comes to development because he has no need of their money and, more importantly, understands and genuinely cares about the dangers climate change poses for the Cayman Islands and its residents.

But without the support of his Cabinet, it has been almost impossible for him to deliver on his own campaign agenda, despite the public support. This completely undermines Seymour’s allegation that the premier runs his Cabinet on the basis of “his way or no way”. There is a long list of issues where Panton has bent away from his own policy position on issues in order to keep the government together.

Along with Jay Ebanks, who’s made no secret of his opposition to the premier’s green policies, and Chris Saunders, who resigned from government earlier this year, it is understood that Seymour is one of the main protagonists against the ‘sustainable’ part of PACT’s lose policy platform, even after he joined knowing this was an agreed commitment.

Whether or not Seymour is taking money from developers and major contractors is impossible for us to know, given the opaque nature of campaign financing and political donations in the Cayman Islands. But it is evident from his comments about wanting the EIA cancelled for the East-West Arterial Extension and his support for the development of the Central Mangrove Wetlands that he was never likely to be the minister that rallied with Panton to pull the whistle and stop the development train.

Ever since he was given the environment portfolio in the former PPM-led administration, Seymour has made it clear that he has little, if any, understanding of the need to protect the environment or any enthusiasm for it. Despite his own poor track record, especially on policy development in every ministry he has held, he was quick to criticise Panton for not keeping his PACT group “cohesive and focused”.

But Seymour has been part of that problem.

Why he really resigned will probably never be confirmed, but his claims about Panton as the sole cause ring hollow. Seymour’s own fears about his ability to take on the multitude of problems within the labour ministry and the indirect but very public criticism by his colleague Kenneth Bryan’s billboard controversy are just as likely to have fuelled his journey across the floor.

His concerns about where his future political fortunes might lie and undoubted pressure from the developers, whether or not they are his paymasters, are probably as much to blame for his departure as his claim that Panton’s poor performance was behind his decision to step down 18 months before the official election campaign begins.

While Panton still has the numbers to hold the government together, it is clear that if one more MP — such as McKeeva Bush, who has the least to lose in terms of power or status — withdraw their support, we will have a hung parliament. CNS was unable to confirm over the weekend what was likely to happen today when an announcement is expected.

What we have learned, however, is that Seymour’s departure has a lot to do with the powerful development lobby and the unparalleled pressure, opposition and misinformation being peddled by landowners, contractors and those who wish to continue developing the country.

However, recent comments by Panton in the parliament relating to the latest Labour Force Survey made it clear that the surge in work permits was fulled by the construction sector. Most of these workers are not being hired to build affordable homes for local people but luxury condos and hotels intended for sale to overseas owners and to line the pockets of Cayman’s own one percenters.

Seymour’s resignation comes just as Jay Ebanks has failed to prevent the politically appointed Central Planning Authority from wasting public funds in what will likely prove a futile attempt to overturn the Court of Appeal decision on the now infamous Boggy Sand planning case at the Privy Council.

Whether Ebanks also crosses the floor remains to be seen, but after three days of silence from the premier regarding Seymour’s resignation, it seems more and more unlikely that the government has stabilised over the last three days. It’s hard to imagine a democracy anywhere in the world where three days are allowed to elapse without the leaders making a comment about such a significant situation.

But this is where we are.

We have all watched as Panton struggled to hold his collection of disparate and controversial, allegedly independent MPs together, and to be honest, whether his leadership is lacklustre or not, many are surprised that he has largely succeeded in this for two and a half years.

Panton ran on a socially liberal, green agenda, with an eye on controlled and suitable economic growth for this jurisdiction, where the wealth generated is for the benefit of all Caymanians, not just a few. Panton has rejected the idea of trickle-down economics, as it clearly doesn’t work, and has pushed policies that assist large numbers of people, such as the school meals programme, the CUC bill subsidies, and now the stamp duty concessions, demonstrating that he genuinely believes it is government’s job to help all its people, not just support the vested interests or to give handouts to individual constituents.

It is evident that Panton has his detractors for various reasons, but the lobby against him from those who have a vested interest in thwarting his green agenda is undoubtedly the most powerful.

For what it’s worth, I often wonder if the premier couldn’t do more to change things if he was the one to resign and bring down the current administration. It would afford him the opportunity to speak out about the attacks on him and the efforts to divide his cabinet from this group of wealthy individuals who care nothing about conservation.

This would force an early election, but some naming and shaming by Panton and a detailed exposé of their work to undermine him would truly meet the PACT’s goal of transparency and allow people to see the truth about who is lobbying whom for what and why, allowing voters to judge for themselves who should be returned to office.

But the likely return of another PPM-led government more than happy to do the bidding of the developers still poses a significant risk to the environment, and there simply is no other current MP whose concern for and understanding of the existential crisis we are facing matches that of Panton.

Until Cayman has a political party of some kind that is voted not just into office but into power that will have the numbers to green the economy, can we be sure of a sustainable future?

Right now, the apology from Seymour that was never going to happen in any event would be a waste of time. Whether he stays, goes, causes more to follow or brings down the government remains to be seen, but what we can be sure of is that Seymour is one of many MPs who cannot fail to have heard the public calls to slow down development and address the population growth.

But he, like the others, is not listening because it appears their own political fortunes are more important to them than the views of their constituents.