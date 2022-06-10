Premier says CIG will help some families with light bills

Premier Wayne Panton responds to the opposition leader on Thursday evening

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has set aside around $5-6million to help families in need meet the rising cost of residential electricity bills and the additional fuel costs, according to Premier Wayne Panton. Responding to a statement by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart in Parliament Thursday evening, asking how the government was going to provide relief for Caymanians from the high cost of living, Panton recapped a long list of moves the CIG had already taken and revealed plans to give temporary assistance to around 21,600 households.

He also said that public sector workers can expect another cost of living allowance, which should target those on lower pay grades.

Panton said that he would unveil more details about these and other policy plans to help deal with the current volatility of inflation, given that government has few tools to actually prevent interest rate increases and the inflationary economy.

He outlined more than a dozen areas where the CIG has either given out cash to the most vulnerable, funded important programmes or waived fees for the elderly, such as free school meals for all children in government schools and help for farmers to improve production and local food security.

The announcement came after government had accepted an opposition motion to cut the stamp duty that Caymanians pay for property, increasing the zero duty threshold to $500,000.

Panton said that PACT had already rolled out a number of measures that are helping families cope but they were working on a lot more to help people navigate what could be very challenging times ahead. He noted the pressing need to act quickly to begin reducing Cayman’s dependence on diesel for its power generation, as well as negotiate with banks to reduce interest rates for locals and reform foreclosure procedures.

The premier said his government understood the challenges and every little thing that can be done to help is in the process of being addressed.

“We have done a multitude of things in a range of different areas to help the economy, to help our people,” he said, adding that much had already been done to reduce the impact of inflation on families and there was more to come.

He said the ending of the pension freeze due this month was under review but there were concerns about that, given that the long freeze came alongside the significant withdrawal of funds by many people, which posed a long-term problem that also had to be considered.

Panton also warned about the potential for stagflation and then a recession, which the government had to consider, and explained that they were still weighing up more actions and measures to address the rising cost of living.

Check back to CNS next week for more on PACT’s plans to tackle inflation.