Ministry begins tracking farm animals

Local cattle with visual ear tags

(CNS): The Ministry of Agriculture has started to roll out a National Livestock Identification and Tracking System as part of its efforts to modernise the agricultural sector, according to a press release. The aim is to enhance animal identification and disease surveillance, assist with the procurement and supply of feed and other resources based on livestock population data, and also to monitor genetic and breed variation within the Cayman Islands.

The system tracks imported livestock and includes information on identity, ownership and geographic location, which is stored electronically under the control of the Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Division.

Several cows that were recently imported to the Cayman Islands by the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society with funding support from the Ministry of Agriculture have been incorporated under the new system. Visual ear tags have been affixed to each animal by a member of the Veterinary Division, with plans in place for an animal passport containing the same identification number as that on the ear tags to be issued to the owner.

This document will be required to accompany the animal when moved from one establishment to another.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks said the new system will bring the Cayman Islands in line with international standards. “It is anticipated that in the future, when the tracking system is fully implemented, livestock across all three islands will be equipped with electronic identification tags, starting with cattle and goats, so that the movement of these animals, whether by sale or disposal by any means can be monitored by the system,” he added.