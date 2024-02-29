Select committee created to examine fuel sector

(CNS): Planning Minister Jay Ebanks will be chairing a new committee that was established in parliament this week to look at the cost of fuel in the Cayman Islands as a result of years of erratic and, more often than not, increasing fuel costs at the sockets at home and at the pumps. Successive governments have failed to control volatile prices or understand how fuel companies set those prices, even after the creation of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) some seven years ago.

Ebanks, who has appointed himself chair of the Fuel Review Select Committee, presented the government motion to parliament Tuesday evening, following a successful private member’s motion filed by Chris Saunders last October.

The minister has also appointed ministers Kenneth Bryan, Dwayne Seymour and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, government backbenchers McKeeva Bush and Bernie Bush, and opposition members Chris Saunders and Barbara Conolly. When House Speaker Alden McLaughlin noted the imbalance on the committee, Ebanks said they had reached out to more opposition members, but they were conflicted.

Although the minister did not outline the reasons for the conflict, it is understood that several members of the opposition hold shares in CUC, gas companies or a fuel station. Some government members are also believed to have connections to the sector, such as holding CUC shares

Ebanks said the committee would be tasked with a comprehensive examination of the factors driving fuel prices and developing strategies to mitigate the strain on the economy and people. The goal is to level the playing field, lower the cost and stabilise fuel prices, he said, adding that for too long, no one has looked at what can be done.

“Why are we just sitting here fiddling with ourselves” and not doing anything about this critical problem, the minister asked.

Ebanks told MPs that those involved in the sector would be called in and questioned to find out what was going on, and the committee would pass the information on to OfReg to act on.

However, the regulator’s original remit was to do this work and reveal how fuel prices are actually calculated, but to date, OfReg has failed to deliver. The regulator, which is supposed to be independent, has been heavily criticised for being far too close to the entities that it is supposed to oversee.

Ebanks said it was time to hold people accountable, and every single person in Cayman wanted the elected members to fix the fuel problem.

“We need to figure it out. The people elect us… to help make their lives a lot better,” he said. “Why is it that we can’t figure out how to lower the cost that goes into our electricity into CUC? Why is it that we are not looking for alternatives? Why are we not looking for a cheaper source of fuel?”

The minister said that when questioned, those involved would spend hours giving reasons why they couldn’t do it, but nothing was said about why they should. He said he was not in the business of protecting “none of them”, but he was in the business of protecting ordinary Caymanians. “No one has said to these guys: Enough is enough. This is what you are going to have to do.”

Ebanks said that those invested in this area did not want “to see the monopoly changed”, but there were too many people who “benefit from the fuel sector” who lived happily while the people perished. He said that when the committee’s work is finished, he would have a solution to put forward.

Saunders, who was the originator of the idea, pointed out that to date, the Cayman legislature has not utilised its power of oversight through select committees, as he compared the use of this tool here to that of the US and UK, where politicians have numerous committees with the power to investigate the private sector. Saunders urged the parliament here to also use this power more.

Speaking about the motion, he said the Public Accounts Committee had previously called in witnesses from the fuel suppliers, but they had failed to explain around $2.50 of the significant markup on a gallon other than to say Cayman was expensive — a clear indication that something was awry.

Saunders explained that through his calculations, he was of the view that the problem relating to gas prices is not CUC marking up the fuel factor or the retail gas stations hiking their profit margins; the problem was the price the wholesale suppliers are charging them and their markup.

He said the creation of the committee would give lawmakers a chance “to finish the conversation” that was started in the Public Accounts Committee a few years ago. “The public need to find where that $2.50 cents per gallon that is unexplained went,” he added.

While the House voted in favour of the motion, which stated that some meetings of the committee will be public, no date has been set for when it will first meet.

