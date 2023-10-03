MPs to grill fuel suppliers on price

(CNS): Chris Saunders MP (BTE) successfully steered a motion through parliament last month to establish a select committee to determine how the price of fuel is arrived at here in the Cayman Islands. He said there is at least $2 charged on every gallon sold that, to date, has never been explained. Although this was the primary reason for the creation of OfReg, the fuel regulator has been unable to answer that question.

Speaking in the very early morning hours of Friday, 22 September, Saunders said that the people of this country “are being ripped off” and it was time to get to the bottom of things. He recalled how, when he served on the Public Accounts Committee during the last administration, they had tried to get answers but instead were told that the unexplained $2 on every gallon was because Cayman is a high-cost jurisdiction.

But Saunders said the reason Cayman is a high-cost jurisdiction is because the fuel companies have made it one.

The aim of the motion is to create a committee that can also meet in public when questioning witnesses about why it is that the high cost of living, largely driven by fuel costs, is eroding the quality of people’s lives while the oil companies make record-breaking profits.

Saunders said the fuel factor on CUC bills that he has analysed going back as far as 2009 has always been the driver of the high costs. Just before the pandemic, the PAC held a meeting to examine a report by the auditor general on OfReg, but with the arrival of COVID-19, the committee was never able to complete its review of the fuel costs and get a satisfactory answer about the price of fuel coming into Cayman.

Saunders said there were significant differences in figures reported by the Economics and Statistics Office and CUC, and it has been hard to work out how fuel is priced. He said it was time to “use the privileges of this House” to create a select committee and “let us get to the answers… and find out once and for all why the fuel cost in this country is so much.”

Saunders warned that oil futures for next year are going to be worse than this, and MPs needed to find out what could be done to address it because “there are a lot of unanswered questions”.

Saunders has asked for the government to form the committee by the end of this month and volunteered to serve on what is expected to be at least a seven-member panel, including the chair. He also asked for the findings to be published by next February.

The motion was accepted by the government, and Planning Minister Jay Ebanks offered his support on behalf of the PACT coalition. He especially welcomed the idea of broadcasting the committee hearings so that the public could see the work and MPs asking the tough questions they want answers to. Ebanks also questioned why OfReg, which falls under his ministry, had still not addressed the issues relating to fuel costs and quality.

“How do we get OfReg to intervene and do… what they should be doing to hold the fuel companies accountable?” he asked, despite being responsible for the regulator. “When last did they do any fuel checks… How do we know what we are doing?” — a question many people have been asking for a long time.