OfReg still working on fuel price transparency

H&B One Seven Mile gas station at the junction of Eastern Ave and West Bay Rd

(CNS): More than five years after it was created, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is still working on some of the key aims and objectives that it was supposed to address. One of the main goals was to determine how the pump price for gas is calculated and whether it is fair, an issue that is currently of significant public concern as prices rise to an all-time high of $7 plus per gallon.

Speaking at a recent open media event, Executive Director of Fuels Duke Munroe said amendments would soon be made to legislation that will shine more light on the cost of fuel.

He said that OfReg was doing its best “to get the message out” and it now has access to some of the key numbers. He said he could confirm that there is no collusion between the two wholesale suppliers but admitted that the regulator cannot make all the numbers public yet and that some elements of the calculation remain opaque, even to the regulator.

Nevertheless, Munroe said he was confident that neither the suppliers nor the owners of gas stations, many of which are now actually owned by the wholesalers, are ripping anyone off.

OfReg does not have the power to set prices at the pump but it can monitor prices and ensure they are in line with global prices. He said the regulator was currently closely monitoring fuel costs, given the high prices, to ensure that they were no worse here than comparative jurisdictions.

OfReg has long been criticised for dragging its feet over this broader assessment of the market and how prices are calculated here. However, Munroe said there were some challenges for OfReg in the beginning and it took time to complete the market assessment to create the basis for regulation. He said that transparency in pricing was already improving and it was set to get better.

Munroe said that OfReg is now focused on creating transparency on the costs from refinery to gas station and is now exploring regulatory intervention at the wholesale level. In the interim, the regulator is looking at ways that it can also be more transparent about what it knows about how prices are calculated, but is currently prevented from revealing that information due to corporate sensitivity and privacy legislation.

OfReg’s goal, he said, is to ensure a fuel market where efficient regulatory costs and market pricing result in a positive economic impact on consumers and the country.

But answering the age-old question in Cayman as to why prices here are always quick to rise when oil prices spike but very slow to come down when the worldwide prices begin to decline remains elusive. Munroe explained that the proposed amendments to the law would provide OfReg with a much better understanding of how the wholesalers are pricing fuel, from when they purchase it on the world market to the price they sell it to the gas station. He said the legislative changes would also allow OfReg to better explain the price of gas to the public.

But given the size of the Cayman Islands and the impact of global oil prices, it will always be difficult to secure the most competitive prices at the pump, though recent surveys conducted by OfReg demonstrated that Cayman’s pump price already compares well to other countries in the region.

Retail gas prices are published on OfReg’s website weekly, allowing consumers to find the best prices. There is also a frequently-asked-questions page on the website which gives consumers information on why fuel prices are rising and how prices are set in Cayman.