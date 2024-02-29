Bush discharged as judge stops assault trial
(CNS) UPDATED WITH FULL STORY: Mckeeva Bush was discharged by the court Thursday after the judge presiding over the case against him for indecent assault stayed the proceedings as a result of a successful application by the defence accusing the crown of an abuse of process. Justice Stanley John discharged the jury, released Bush from his bail conditions and stopped the trial.
The crown noted that Bush had not been discharged as a result of the evidence but because of the process and that it was open to the prosecution to appeal the judge’s ruling and, if successful, retry the West Bay veteran politician.
Over the last few days, the prosecution and defence lawyers engaged in legal arguments on a number of issues relating to the disclosure process that involves the crown handing over pertinent material to the defence well ahead of a trial as well as the conditions under which the director of public prosecutions brought this case to court.
The media is still restricted in its ability to report the full details of the submissions made to the court by both the defence and the crown for legal reasons, but we are able to reveal Justice John’s ruling that led to his decision to stay the proceedings against Bush.
On Wednesday morning, the judge upheld an application by Bush’s lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins, to stay the proceedings on the grounds of an abuse of process but issued a temporary gag on that ruling until other legal matters were ironed out.
Then this morning, Thursday, after discharging Bush, he told the jury the trial had been concluded as a result of a ruling he had made following an application by the defence. Justice John also then lifted the gag order, allowing the press to report on his decision.
The judge has said that he will issue a full and detailed ruling by the end of March, but in the short decision handed down yesterday, he said that the court was “concerned with the process, and I stress the process, by which the decision to prosecute was made”. He did not comment on his position regarding the evidence that had been heard by the jury since the start of the trial last week.
Offering a short explanation for his decision, he said, “I pose this question rhetorically: Would a right-minded citizen hearing the process used to have the defendant brought before the court… not have serious concerns?”
Additional disclosure was made to the defendant on Tuesday afternoon. This had followed the disclosure of other important information on Monday, a week after the trial started, all of which was relevant to the case. The crown has a legal obligation to give defendants material that may be of assistance to them that has been uncovered by police and prosecutors during the course of any investigation. While disclosure is a continuing process, it is problematic for key material to be revealed in the middle of a trial.
In this case, the content of the disclosure, as well as the process, was such that it led the judge to stop the trial. “This entire process has caused a level of disquiet,” Justice John said as he announced his decision to stay the proceedings.
Charles Miskin, who was representing the crown in this case, stated in court that the ruling was “not a verdict on the evidence”.
He stressed that if the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal sat permanently, the crown would have been able to appeal the judge’s decision immediately and get a decision within a relatively short period, enabling the case to be adjourned, the jury retained, and if successful, to return to the proceedings. However, because the appeal court here is seasonal, this is not possible, and so he accepted the jury must be discharged.
Miskin told the court that it was up to the director of public prosecutions to make a decision whether or not to appeal when the court sits in April and then, depending on that outcome, to make a decision about a retrial since Bush has been discharged and not acquitted.
However, the court confirmed that as of Thursday morning, there were no longer charges against Bush in this matter, and he was a free man. Following the adjournment of the court, Bush spoke briefly with the media.
“The whole country understands what has taken place,” he said. “This was a huge abuse of process and an abuse of this member of parliament.”
Bush stated that he had been willing to take the stand and give his side of the story at trial. “And while the lies have come out, I have not been given the chance to give my side yet, but the truth will come out… I’m discharged,” he said as he left court with a close family friend.
So he didn’t not do it.
Will Cayman ask the Director of Public Prosecutions to formally resign, or be fired for cause? Charges are dropped?
“Bucket go well ebry day, wan day di battam mus drap out”
Meaning: Taking the same risks everyday can become eventually end in disaster.
appeal? oh please…wont happen….ZZZZ…higher courts seem to stay away from politics anyways…
and in the next breathe the gangs and shootings will be condemned without the realisation of ultimately being interconnected, – Cayman doesn’t stand a chance.
He was right though when he said a cockroach doesn’t belong in a cock fight.
As everyone has found out multiple times. He is the master of cock fighting.
It was pretty clear to me from reading the testimony about the one “victim” that this wasnt going to get a unanimous verdict (and hence a conviction). That victim/witness said in her own words that the actions were inappropriate but not so over the top to be considered criminal (that is her words not mine).
Still creepy behavior.
Glad for you Mac. Know you are a gambler but it’s time to stop rolling the dice my friend or you might end up with two b…. box like another friend of mine.
I was wondering how long it would be until MI6 made their phone call to the appropriate people to make this disappear.
Politicians on this island have very big black books in their deposit boxes.
For those of you who haven’t been around long enough to remember the West Bay woters will now hold a candlelight vigil in honour of their hero.
A rally will be held (with free food of course) and he will stride confidently to the stage while Candle in the Wind plays in the background to proclaim bureaucratic harassment.
Cats have 9 lives. They must be jealous of McKeewa.
Discharged case is not the same as not guilty.
HOGwash as usua🐽🐖
Lol. The republic Teflon Don.
He never was going to be found guilty, watch if he is not the next Premier as they may have another midnight coup and oust Ju Ju. She better watch her back now with the other ones; birds of a feather certainly will stick together, and if she thinks they have any loyalty to her, she is really in la-la land.
He is already de facto Premier. The United in the name of UPM and the giving of public funds to churches tells that he is
Will he now try to get his OBE back?
He will probably be knighted now
The real OG
Maybe the DPP office should just close down.
Man hard fi ded.
I am absolutely sick of powerful men, former politicians, current politicians, here and in the US and other countries using their position for self-enrichment, boosting their cronies, doing the bidding of the ultra-wealthy whilst exploiting, abusing and even attacking anyone who gets in their way, voters or not.
And the justice system woefully failing to hold them to account. This is not democracy. This is a joke.
In good ol’ Caymanian: sick’ning. Let that be me or you, so see if we do not lose our shirt and our house defending ourselves and still be found guilty.
How convenient … due process wasn’t followed! Sometimes, incompetence is intentional.
The DPP letting the public and victims down again. This useless new head needs to go. It’s an absolute shame.
Vomit, vomit!
Man, its is amazing how well our prosecutors can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
I guess video evidence of him committing the assault, that everyone has seen, isnt enough?
The God of West Bay and the Cayman Islands own Donald Trump gets off again, ready to be re-elected again by his West Bay worshippers.
A knighthood for this great man surely. 😿 😭 😢
Please keep the great Donald out of this. Trump has to battle the crazy left up north.
He cannot be compared to Donald Trump as Trump is someone USA needs as President . But here in Cayman the intelligent educated politicians conspire against one another and it results in having someone like Bush as Premier
He’s the reason why Foreigners can just buy status now. Reason why cayman cost of living is going up. He did this shit years ago and everyone forget what he did.
Shows you everything wrong with Cayman by one person.
He really is the Teflon Don. I mean, he’s the most disgusting man ever to represent these islands, but he sure know how to get away with all these “alleged” crimes! Sad day Cayman….
Teflon man is right. Half the island saw his numerous displays of slobering and groping women at Royal Palms many moons ago. Guess he had to remind us he is The Man. Bite marks and no one took pictures? Guess we are all part of a conspiracy of dunes.
And so his gross behavior is left unaddressed. The man is not worthy of his title “honorable”. There is no honor is being drunk and lecherous.
Yeah yeah, we know, it’s a cultural thing.
Thumbs up if you genuinely thought the outcome would be different.
How was the process abused exactly? Can anybody shed light on this please?
CNS: As noted in the third paragraph, the full story will explain.
laughable stuff. cayman justice=no justice. cayman the banana republic…..
another glorious day for the civil service and the dpp.
just another day in wonderland.