Bush discharged as judge stops assault trial

| 29/02/2024 | 37 Comments
McKeeva Bush leaves the court on Thursday

(CNS) UPDATED WITH FULL STORY: Mckeeva Bush was discharged by the court Thursday after the judge presiding over the case against him for indecent assault stayed the proceedings as a result of a successful application by the defence accusing the crown of an abuse of process. Justice Stanley John discharged the jury, released Bush from his bail conditions and stopped the trial.

The crown noted that Bush had not been discharged as a result of the evidence but because of the process and that it was open to the prosecution to appeal the judge’s ruling and, if successful, retry the West Bay veteran politician.

Over the last few days, the prosecution and defence lawyers engaged in legal arguments on a number of issues relating to the disclosure process that involves the crown handing over pertinent material to the defence well ahead of a trial as well as the conditions under which the director of public prosecutions brought this case to court.

The media is still restricted in its ability to report the full details of the submissions made to the court by both the defence and the crown for legal reasons, but we are able to reveal Justice John’s ruling that led to his decision to stay the proceedings against Bush.

On Wednesday morning, the judge upheld an application by Bush’s lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins, to stay the proceedings on the grounds of an abuse of process but issued a temporary gag on that ruling until other legal matters were ironed out.

Then this morning, Thursday, after discharging Bush, he told the jury the trial had been concluded as a result of a ruling he had made following an application by the defence. Justice John also then lifted the gag order, allowing the press to report on his decision.

The judge has said that he will issue a full and detailed ruling by the end of March, but in the short decision handed down yesterday, he said that the court was “concerned with the process, and I stress the process, by which the decision to prosecute was made”. He did not comment on his position regarding the evidence that had been heard by the jury since the start of the trial last week. 

Offering a short explanation for his decision, he said, “I pose this question rhetorically: Would a right-minded citizen hearing the process used to have the defendant brought before the court… not have serious concerns?”

Additional disclosure was made to the defendant on Tuesday afternoon. This had followed the disclosure of other important information on Monday, a week after the trial started, all of which was relevant to the case. The crown has a legal obligation to give defendants material that may be of assistance to them that has been uncovered by police and prosecutors during the course of any investigation. While disclosure is a continuing process, it is problematic for key material to be revealed in the middle of a trial.

In this case, the content of the disclosure, as well as the process, was such that it led the judge to stop the trial. “This entire process has caused a level of disquiet,” Justice John said as he announced his decision to stay the proceedings.

Charles Miskin, who was representing the crown in this case, stated in court that the ruling was “not a verdict on the evidence”.

He stressed that if the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal sat permanently, the crown would have been able to appeal the judge’s decision immediately and get a decision within a relatively short period, enabling the case to be adjourned, the jury retained, and if successful, to return to the proceedings. However, because the appeal court here is seasonal, this is not possible, and so he accepted the jury must be discharged.

Miskin told the court that it was up to the director of public prosecutions to make a decision whether or not to appeal when the court sits in April and then, depending on that outcome, to make a decision about a retrial since Bush has been discharged and not acquitted. 

However, the court confirmed that as of Thursday morning, there were no longer charges against Bush in this matter, and he was a free man. Following the adjournment of the court, Bush spoke briefly with the media.

“The whole country understands what has taken place,” he said. “This was a huge abuse of process and an abuse of this member of parliament.” 

Bush stated that he had been willing to take the stand and give his side of the story at trial. “And while the lies have come out, I have not been given the chance to give my side yet, but the truth will come out… I’m discharged,” he said as he left court with a close family friend.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments (37)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Lou Pole says:
    29/02/2024 at 2:35 pm

    So he didn’t not do it.

    16
    8
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 2:32 pm

    Will Cayman ask the Director of Public Prosecutions to formally resign, or be fired for cause? Charges are dropped?

    26
    5
    Reply
  3. John says:
    29/02/2024 at 2:23 pm

    “Bucket go well ebry day, wan day di battam mus drap out”
    Meaning: Taking the same risks everyday can become eventually end in disaster.

    3
    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 2:11 pm

    appeal? oh please…wont happen….ZZZZ…higher courts seem to stay away from politics anyways…

    18
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 2:05 pm

    and in the next breathe the gangs and shootings will be condemned without the realisation of ultimately being interconnected, – Cayman doesn’t stand a chance.

    23
    2
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:53 pm

    He was right though when he said a cockroach doesn’t belong in a cock fight.

    As everyone has found out multiple times. He is the master of cock fighting.

    25
    1
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:52 pm

    It was pretty clear to me from reading the testimony about the one “victim” that this wasnt going to get a unanimous verdict (and hence a conviction). That victim/witness said in her own words that the actions were inappropriate but not so over the top to be considered criminal (that is her words not mine).

    Still creepy behavior.

    27
    2
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:51 pm

    Glad for you Mac. Know you are a gambler but it’s time to stop rolling the dice my friend or you might end up with two b…. box like another friend of mine.

    16
    4
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:50 pm

    I was wondering how long it would be until MI6 made their phone call to the appropriate people to make this disappear.

    Politicians on this island have very big black books in their deposit boxes.

    19
    5
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:50 pm

    For those of you who haven’t been around long enough to remember the West Bay woters will now hold a candlelight vigil in honour of their hero.

    A rally will be held (with free food of course) and he will stride confidently to the stage while Candle in the Wind plays in the background to proclaim bureaucratic harassment.

    Cats have 9 lives. They must be jealous of McKeewa.

    42
    1
    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:48 pm

    Discharged case is not the same as not guilty.

    25
    3
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:39 pm

    HOGwash as usua🐽🐖

    15
    1
    Reply
  13. Anon1 says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:32 pm

    Lol. The republic Teflon Don.

    21
    1
    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:27 pm

    He never was going to be found guilty, watch if he is not the next Premier as they may have another midnight coup and oust Ju Ju. She better watch her back now with the other ones; birds of a feather certainly will stick together, and if she thinks they have any loyalty to her, she is really in la-la land.

    26
    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      29/02/2024 at 2:34 pm

      He is already de facto Premier. The United in the name of UPM and the giving of public funds to churches tells that he is

      12
      Reply
  15. So... says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:19 pm

    Will he now try to get his OBE back?

    17
    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:05 pm

    The real OG

    14
    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:04 pm

    Maybe the DPP office should just close down.

    17
    1
    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 1:03 pm

    Man hard fi ded.

    15
    Reply
  19. sick of them says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:51 pm

    I am absolutely sick of powerful men, former politicians, current politicians, here and in the US and other countries using their position for self-enrichment, boosting their cronies, doing the bidding of the ultra-wealthy whilst exploiting, abusing and even attacking anyone who gets in their way, voters or not.

    And the justice system woefully failing to hold them to account. This is not democracy. This is a joke.

    31
    1
    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:47 pm

    In good ol’ Caymanian: sick’ning. Let that be me or you, so see if we do not lose our shirt and our house defending ourselves and still be found guilty.

    15
    1
    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:40 pm

    How convenient … due process wasn’t followed! Sometimes, incompetence is intentional.

    17
    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:39 pm

    The DPP letting the public and victims down again. This useless new head needs to go. It’s an absolute shame.

    20
    Reply
  23. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:38 pm

    Vomit, vomit!

    16
    Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:20 pm

    Man, its is amazing how well our prosecutors can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

    18
    Reply
  25. Cayman Corruption says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:20 pm

    I guess video evidence of him committing the assault, that everyone has seen, isnt enough?

    22
    2
    Reply
  26. Chamberlain says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:02 pm

    The God of West Bay and the Cayman Islands own Donald Trump gets off again, ready to be re-elected again by his West Bay worshippers.

    A knighthood for this great man surely. 😿 😭 😢

    25
    25
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      29/02/2024 at 12:17 pm

      Please keep the great Donald out of this. Trump has to battle the crazy left up north.

      5
      19
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      29/02/2024 at 2:41 pm

      He cannot be compared to Donald Trump as Trump is someone USA needs as President . But here in Cayman the intelligent educated politicians conspire against one another and it results in having someone like Bush as Premier

      7
      6
      Reply
  27. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:02 pm

    He’s the reason why Foreigners can just buy status now. Reason why cayman cost of living is going up. He did this shit years ago and everyone forget what he did.
    Shows you everything wrong with Cayman by one person.

    54
    9
    Reply
  28. Cheese Face says:
    29/02/2024 at 12:00 pm

    He really is the Teflon Don. I mean, he’s the most disgusting man ever to represent these islands, but he sure know how to get away with all these “alleged” crimes! Sad day Cayman….

    77
    8
    Reply
    • Anon says:
      29/02/2024 at 1:12 pm

      Teflon man is right. Half the island saw his numerous displays of slobering and groping women at Royal Palms many moons ago. Guess he had to remind us he is The Man. Bite marks and no one took pictures? Guess we are all part of a conspiracy of dunes.

      11
      1
      Reply
  29. anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 11:49 am

    And so his gross behavior is left unaddressed. The man is not worthy of his title “honorable”. There is no honor is being drunk and lecherous.

    79
    5
    Reply
  30. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 11:47 am

    Yeah yeah, we know, it’s a cultural thing.

    Thumbs up if you genuinely thought the outcome would be different.

    13
    23
    Reply
  31. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 11:44 am

    How was the process abused exactly? Can anybody shed light on this please?

    CNS: As noted in the third paragraph, the full story will explain.

    24
    1
    Reply
  32. Anonymous says:
    29/02/2024 at 11:44 am

    laughable stuff. cayman justice=no justice. cayman the banana republic…..
    another glorious day for the civil service and the dpp.
    just another day in wonderland.

    56
    3
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»