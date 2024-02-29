Bush discharged as judge stops assault trial

McKeeva Bush leaves the court on Thursday

(CNS) UPDATED WITH FULL STORY: Mckeeva Bush was discharged by the court Thursday after the judge presiding over the case against him for indecent assault stayed the proceedings as a result of a successful application by the defence accusing the crown of an abuse of process. Justice Stanley John discharged the jury, released Bush from his bail conditions and stopped the trial.

The crown noted that Bush had not been discharged as a result of the evidence but because of the process and that it was open to the prosecution to appeal the judge’s ruling and, if successful, retry the West Bay veteran politician.

Over the last few days, the prosecution and defence lawyers engaged in legal arguments on a number of issues relating to the disclosure process that involves the crown handing over pertinent material to the defence well ahead of a trial as well as the conditions under which the director of public prosecutions brought this case to court.

The media is still restricted in its ability to report the full details of the submissions made to the court by both the defence and the crown for legal reasons, but we are able to reveal Justice John’s ruling that led to his decision to stay the proceedings against Bush.

On Wednesday morning, the judge upheld an application by Bush’s lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins, to stay the proceedings on the grounds of an abuse of process but issued a temporary gag on that ruling until other legal matters were ironed out.

Then this morning, Thursday, after discharging Bush, he told the jury the trial had been concluded as a result of a ruling he had made following an application by the defence. Justice John also then lifted the gag order, allowing the press to report on his decision.

The judge has said that he will issue a full and detailed ruling by the end of March, but in the short decision handed down yesterday, he said that the court was “concerned with the process, and I stress the process, by which the decision to prosecute was made”. He did not comment on his position regarding the evidence that had been heard by the jury since the start of the trial last week.

Offering a short explanation for his decision, he said, “I pose this question rhetorically: Would a right-minded citizen hearing the process used to have the defendant brought before the court… not have serious concerns?”

Additional disclosure was made to the defendant on Tuesday afternoon. This had followed the disclosure of other important information on Monday, a week after the trial started, all of which was relevant to the case. The crown has a legal obligation to give defendants material that may be of assistance to them that has been uncovered by police and prosecutors during the course of any investigation. While disclosure is a continuing process, it is problematic for key material to be revealed in the middle of a trial.

In this case, the content of the disclosure, as well as the process, was such that it led the judge to stop the trial. “This entire process has caused a level of disquiet,” Justice John said as he announced his decision to stay the proceedings.

Charles Miskin, who was representing the crown in this case, stated in court that the ruling was “not a verdict on the evidence”.

He stressed that if the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal sat permanently, the crown would have been able to appeal the judge’s decision immediately and get a decision within a relatively short period, enabling the case to be adjourned, the jury retained, and if successful, to return to the proceedings. However, because the appeal court here is seasonal, this is not possible, and so he accepted the jury must be discharged.

Miskin told the court that it was up to the director of public prosecutions to make a decision whether or not to appeal when the court sits in April and then, depending on that outcome, to make a decision about a retrial since Bush has been discharged and not acquitted.

However, the court confirmed that as of Thursday morning, there were no longer charges against Bush in this matter, and he was a free man. Following the adjournment of the court, Bush spoke briefly with the media.

“The whole country understands what has taken place,” he said. “This was a huge abuse of process and an abuse of this member of parliament.”

Bush stated that he had been willing to take the stand and give his side of the story at trial. “And while the lies have come out, I have not been given the chance to give my side yet, but the truth will come out… I’m discharged,” he said as he left court with a close family friend.