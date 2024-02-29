Guns fired in GT as gang troubles roll on

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another incident where shots have been fired on the streets of Grand Cayman. Firearms officers recovered an undisclosed number of spent casings as well as one live round of ammunition near the Eastern Avenue and Godfrey Nixon Way junction in George Town at about 3:40am Wednesday. According to police, no one appears to have been shot and initial investigations suggest that this incident is not connected to the recent shooting in West Bay.

Despite a number of reports overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, police said there were no other confirmed firearm incidents over the past 24-hour period, including in West Bay. Police continue to carry out heightened patrols throughout the Cayman Islands, with particular emphasis placed on targeted areas.

Meanwhile, as the investigation into the shooting at the Ed Bush Stadium during a football game on Sunday night continues, police are making further appeals to witnesses to come forward. Although there may have been as many as 300 people at the field, only a small number have come forward.

“We believe there were hundreds of people present at the Ed Bush Stadium at the time of this shooting, but we have only been able to make contact with a small percentage,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “I would urge anyone who was present, including families and friends of the teams playing or other persons present, to contact us if they haven’t done so already.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly minor, could assist in the investigation and allow us to more quickly bring the perpetrators to justice,” he added. “We are also particularly interested in any video footage persons may have of the incident. Again, no matter how seemingly minor.”