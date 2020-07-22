Pump price ‘not fair’ says OfReg deputy chair
(CNS): The deputy chair of OfReg’s board of directors has confirmed that the utilities regulator now has information that indicates the fuel suppliers are not passing on the savings they could to consumers when world prices fall. Ronnie Dunn said a recent survey of pump prices by the fuel team at OfReg showed that rates were “not fair” and the regulator could have this issue resolved before the end of this month.
Answering questions when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee last week, Dunn revealed that the long standing concerns about the time it takes for a drop in global fuel prices to reach the pumps have merit.
“OfReg has information in relation to how the pricing structure is set up,” he said. And while this is sensitive commercial data that cannot be made public, Dunn confirmed that it had raised concerns, noting, “We really don’t believe the level of savings being passed on to the consumers at this time is fair.”
Dunn said OfReg had asked the fuel suppliers to explain and justify why they are not passing on the savings identified by the analysis. However, he said that he understood there would be a resolution to this sometime this month.
The deputy board chair said that the regulator was looking for ways to create more transparency surrounding gas prices without releasing sensitive information. He also spoke about the challenges of balancing the fuel company’s right to generate a “fair profit” and what was defined as a fair margin, while at the same time providing a fair price to consumers without imposing the “nuclear option” of price controls.
See Ronnie Dunn appear before PAC on CIGTV below:
You need a law that prevents collusion to fix prices. Your merchants do not want one, so there you are.
No matter how much you save you still got to pay the government a sales tax of 75 cents.
Not that anything will be done about it. That would take work. Honest work. Not CIG work.
It is absolutely stupefying that these guys can talk about their own Board and duties in the third person without any ownership of responsibility for the public service shortcomings over the period they were tasked with oversight. Their purpose on the Board is not simply to fist-fight and collect remuneration; there ARE other duties and responsibilities! In rotation, every statement of report seems to be universally disqualifying and self-incriminating! Not only are we not buying what they are selling, but we also want our money back.
Finally! After over 4 million dollars for empty offices, global first class flights, boardroom fist fights and more I am FINALLY going to see a 5 cent cheaper gallon of petrol! OfReg… so worth it. Thanks for your tireless efforts OfReg. Thanks.
I hope something is done about gas prices on the Brac, where duties is only 12 .5 cents to government . OFREG PLEASE DO SOMETHING TO HELP THE BRAC PEOPLES. Remember we gets the gas by the same ship that brings the gas to Grand
just ask them to explain gas prices especially in usa under 1.90US. how come cayman charges almost the same as when prices were higher. someone lining their pockets and getting away with it.
If anyone thinks that the machinations of the government is in place to help the people, then you should just end it now.
I have never in all my years known of a more dishonest, corrupt, thieving, lying government as the one that exists in the Cayman Islands (Paradise by the way) today.
Martyn Roper needs to get off his bloody Twitter and roll his damned sleeves up and sort out this shit.
Sorry to trouble you Martyn. Hope the militia is coming on well?
And how much is it costing us for this information from Ofreg that is commonn knowlege
There’s another potential punch up coming. Amazing is it not that now these stooges are on the hot seat there’s promise of change. Don’t hold your breath. After this PAC roasting things will soon return to “bidnizz as usual” at OfRig (Office of Riggemeration)
So oil prices fall in March to a very low point, there is an accepted 6 week lag time for new fuel to show up on Island and make it through the distribution, then you expect to let the market react to lower prices. They don’t.
so you investigate to see why, and find out that the margins have become inflated.
At what point does OfReg start walking into Peanut or Barcam or Ozzies station and starting changing the numbers in the cash register? These are people’s private businesses, the regulator cannot simply jump in and change the price at which they sell their products based on the whims and fancies of every disgruntled consumer. You have to consult and show due process. That is simply how the system works. This is not a communist state
No it’s a state once frequented by pirates on the high seas. Now the pirates have since setup shop on land.
Of course they don’t pass on any cost savings. They are a cartel that conspires among themselves to fix the prices. Duty is charged per gallon, not per dollar, and so the prices can remain hidden. In developed countries it is illegal for competitors to get together and agree on prices. Not in Cayman.
Why is it that OfReg only do something about any matter when there is a public uproar.
Do your jobs daily,weekly,monthly and yearly to protect the rights of us,the consumers, because that is why you all get paid those fat pay cheques!!!@
Too little, too late! Why did it take public outcry and the actions of MLAs to get this response? This is what they are paid to do.
So, just curious, is Mr. Dunn the same OfReg Deputy Chairman who Chairman Pierson is alleged to have challenged to fisticuffs in the boardroom?
I’ve worked with Mr. Dunn as a Government advisor to the entity with which I worked and I found him to be extremely knowledgeable, professionally and personally well presented and indeed, most helpful in advising on resolution of complex fiscal matters. From my experience, my opinion is that he would be a definite asset to OfReg’s Board and any branch of the public sector with which he associates. I wonder really how much “pull” he has at OfReg to get real results and benefits to the public?
Thus my point, he doesn’t strike me as a boardroom “antagonist”. Just saying.
One wonders if PAC had not called them to task would OFREG have had a solution by the end of this month. How convenient.