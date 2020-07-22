Pump price ‘not fair’ says OfReg deputy chair

OfReg Deputy Board Chair Ronnie Dunn at PAC meeting

(CNS): The deputy chair of OfReg’s board of directors has confirmed that the utilities regulator now has information that indicates the fuel suppliers are not passing on the savings they could to consumers when world prices fall. Ronnie Dunn said a recent survey of pump prices by the fuel team at OfReg showed that rates were “not fair” and the regulator could have this issue resolved before the end of this month.

Answering questions when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee last week, Dunn revealed that the long standing concerns about the time it takes for a drop in global fuel prices to reach the pumps have merit.

“OfReg has information in relation to how the pricing structure is set up,” he said. And while this is sensitive commercial data that cannot be made public, Dunn confirmed that it had raised concerns, noting, “We really don’t believe the level of savings being passed on to the consumers at this time is fair.”

Dunn said OfReg had asked the fuel suppliers to explain and justify why they are not passing on the savings identified by the analysis. However, he said that he understood there would be a resolution to this sometime this month.

The deputy board chair said that the regulator was looking for ways to create more transparency surrounding gas prices without releasing sensitive information. He also spoke about the challenges of balancing the fuel company’s right to generate a “fair profit” and what was defined as a fair margin, while at the same time providing a fair price to consumers without imposing the “nuclear option” of price controls.