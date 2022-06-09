Shortage of COVID drugs as virus levels fluctuate

(CNS): Patients suffering the ill effects of COVID-19 in Cayman are struggling to access antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir since the Health Services Authority and the major private hospitals appear to have already used up their supplies. Although the trend in the spread of the coronavirus here in the Cayman Islands is in decline, the numbers continue to fluctuate. There were still 98 new cases on Tuesday and there are more than 1,000 active cases, with at least four people still in hospital.

Antiviral drugs need to be given to people at risk early to prevent them from getting very ill. The HSA told CNS, “Physicians do give advice to patients about Paxlovid and prescribe the drug for patients 12 and older with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms and underlying health issues. Treatments are recommended on a case by case basis with symptoms and medical history considered.”

But there does now seem to be a concern about supply. While HSA officials said that these drugs are a key tool in the fight against the virus alongside vaccination, they only received 80 courses of Paxlovid from the UK in January. Only 20 courses were left last week and the HSA now appears to have run out.

Doctors Hospital said they are expecting new Paxlovid supplies soon and Health City said they should have more courses in about ten days. However, Total Health said it still has a stock of Molnupiravir.

Over the last two weeks, CNS received several reports of patients who had been infected with SARS-COV-2 and were candidates for these drugs but were not able to access them.

While Cayman’s death toll from the virus has been largely confined to the unvaccinated, elderly vaccinated individuals and those with comorbidities can still become very ill. These drugs provide doctors with another weapon in their treatment arsenal for individuals at risk, given that there is still so much to learn about COVID-19 and the diverse ways it has affected patients.

According to the latest Public Health round-up, the key indicators relating to the pandemic continue to decrease in the Cayman Islands but there has also been a decline in the number of tests conducted. The number of new cases reported last week decreased by 23% from 566 to 437 cases and the test positivity rate has remained stable at 25%.

“There continue to be encouraging signals of decline in the current wave of infection,” officials said. “However the level of testing will need to remain sufficient in the coming weeks to confirm this.”