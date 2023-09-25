Premier breaks ranks, votes no to pepper spray

(CNS): In yet another demonstration of the political differences on the government benches, Premier Wayne Panton was the only MP in parliament Thursday night who voted against a private member’s motion to legalise pepper spray. Hours before one of his frontbench members resigned, Panton voted no to the proposal, which was supported by all other PACT MPs as well as the opposition.

The motion was brought by David Wight (GTW), who argued that people need some form of protection from rising crime. “Sadly, such measures are increasingly necessary, and we also need now to think about how we make individuals feel safer as they move about our islands,” he said.

Wight said the advice given by the police to people out exercising or socialising was insufficient, describing it later as “a shout and hope approach”. Referring to a recent robbery at his gas station on Walkers Road, he said that the member of staff who was robbed could have protected himself, stopped the crime and even caught the robber if he had been able to use pepper spray.

This was not the only reason he had brought the motion, he said, as many people were asking for access to pepper spray. He noted that it was legal in the US and called for a licensed regime here.

It is illegal for private citizens to own pepper spray or mace in the UK, which has similar laws to the Cayman Islands regarding the ownership of weaponry. In the US such non-lethal weapons are legal and common, but ownership of lethal guns, including AK-47s, is also widespread and gun laws are extremely lax, with an estimated 120 guns for every 100 Americans.

Pepper sprays containing noxious substances are prohibited in Canada and in many countries in Europe, namely Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Sweden and Turkey. However, possession is legal in Italy, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Latvia, Romania, Serbia and Russia. In Switzerland, Germany, Finland and Portugal, possession is legal but a licence must be obtained first.

Pepper spray is a quick-acting chemical irritant that commonly causes swelling in the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, difficulty breathing and a burning sensation in exposed skin. In certain situations, it can cause temporary blindness and physiological and psychological effects like hyperventilation and anxiety. Long-lasting effects are rare, but people with some pre-existing conditions may experience more severe symptoms and, in very rare cases, death.

Wight received support for his motion from both his colleagues and across the aisle. Barbara Conolly said she no longer exercised alone as she was afraid of being attacked. She suggested that her parliamentary colleagues all knew someone who carried pepper spray illegally because of their fear of crime.

The motion was seconded by Sir Alden McLaughlin, who said he had brought a similar motion more than a decade ago asking for the same thing, which had been supported by parliament (then known as the Legislative Assembly) but was never acted upon.

While all other MPs spoke in favour of allowing the non-lethal weapons to be available here with a licence and within a controlled regime, Panton, who had given Cabinet members permission to vote on this motion however they wanted, argued the case for caution. He said it was undeniable that women and girls had the right to feel safe, though he had not been made aware of an increase in crimes against women.

However, he pointed to some of the downsides of pepper spray and said it was not the solution. Noting that it is illegal in several countries, including the UK, “for many good reasons”, he warned about unintended consequences.

He spoke of the need for training, licensing and the protection of children. He also noted that spraying someone just because you are frightened could result in innocent people being hurt. “It’s appropriate to make sure we carefully consider this,” he said, adding that he did not believe it was the simple solution people might think it is.

“I don’t feel that I was elected to come down here just to represent a populist view; I feel my obligation is to give a considered view,” he said. Referring to the motion that McLaughlin had brought and passed in 2011, he said there were good reasons why it was not acted upon. Saying there were other options and pepper spray was not the solution, he noted that there were studies that called into question the use of this toxic gas and highlighted the unintended consequences.

McLaughlin accused Panton of speaking “unmitigated drivel”, as a row ensued between the former close friends and political allies.