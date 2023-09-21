Population grows 2.6% as work permits surge
(CNS): The Cayman Islands population has grown by at least another 2.6% to almost 84,000, according to the latest Labour Force Survey undertaken by the Economics and Statistics Office. The proportion of Caymanians in this new estimated population has dropped another 1% since the last survey in October to 46.5%, as the growth has been fuelled by 10,000 more work permits over an 18-month period between December 2021 and June 2023.
The figures were revealed by Premier Wayne Panton on Wednesday during a lengthy address to parliament on the current state of Cayman’s economy. Panton acknowledged the public debate and discussion around the increase in the population as he explained why it had grown so much over the past few years.
Dismissing the common assumption that those in power and leaders in the private sector want to increase the number of people here to at least 100,000, he said neither PACT nor any previous government that he was aware of was actually pursuing the growth of the population. He said it was a consequence of the economic rebound following the pandemic and not a deliberate effort.
“This growth has been led by the recovery of some of the most labour-intensive industries, such as construction and tourism-related services and by the expansion of others,” he said, pointing to financial services, IT services, fintech and healthcare. “Let us not forget that during the pandemic, the government made a concerted effort to absorb displaced workers and boost inward economic activity through construction and local spending.”
The premier’s remarks suggest that the construction industry, which was once dominated by Caymanians, has helped fuel the surge in work permits, largely for luxury condos and hotels that are being sold to offshore owners.
The Spring Labour Force report is expected to be made public shortly, but Panton revealed that, as of June, the workforce was a record 57,266, of which 21,615 (37.7%) were Caymanians. Among local people, unemployment has decreased to 3.7% compared to 5.1% in June 2022.
He said this was due to concerted efforts by this government to prioritise the employment of displaced Caymanians as the economy recovered, and the drop in Caymanian unemployment shows that local people are benefiting from the economic growth and returning to the job market.
“We can clearly see that, even while the expat worker population grew, Caymanian employment also increased from 19,494 in 2021 to 22,457 in June 2023. This is an increase of approximately 3,000 Caymanians in jobs,” he noted.
However, he made no mention of the number of Caymanian workers who are either underemployed or underpaid, as wages remain low in the face of record inflation.
As of the end of June, there are 36,372 work permit holders, up from 26,321 in December 2021. Panton indicated that this growth is unlikely to slow down in the near future as labour demand is expected to track with the GDP growth forecasts, and government accountants predict a 3.1% GDP growth this year and another 2.2% in 2024.
As he wrapped up his long address, which also detailed the current state of government finances and recapped the action PACT has taken to help people since taking office, the premier noted the difference between the success of the economy and the quality of life for the people.
“We sought to understand and shrink this divide at the very beginning of our term by taking steps to improve our data collection mechanisms, especially on issues that impact quality of life,” he said, noting that population trends and quality of life indicators are very important when planning new programmes and initiatives as well as evaluating ongoing programmes.
“Timely, accurate, relevant data in sufficient detail helps to make government and government services better,” Panton stated. “A rapidly growing population, such as ours, has tangible consequences for the government’s ability to plan and prepare for the future.”
He said that the rapid population growth of the last few years was not anticipated or forecast, but the government was working steadily to improve the roads and transportation network, alleviate the resulting traffic concerns and ensure that public service mechanisms such as health, education and safety were strengthened to meet the increasing demands.
“Real progress cannot be measured by money alone,” Panton said. “This government understands that. That is why every day we dedicate ourselves to looking beyond the numbers, beyond the balance sheets and income statements straight to the hearts, needs and hopes of our people. That is the true measure of success in any government enterprise: tracking how the lives of its citizens are improved.”
Read the full statement or watch the premier deliver his address on CIGTV below:
Capital functions need to be relocated sequentially to Cayman Brac Island. The average elevation of Grand Cayman Island is about 2 meters, while that of Cayman Brac is about 17 meters. This will not only help to combat future global warming, sea level rise, and flooding, but will also help to combat traffic congestion, rising land prices, and concentration on Grand Cayman Island. It will also serve as a risk hedge against disasters in the Cayman Islands as a whole. It is also effective as a regional development for Cayman Brac Island. Much of the relocation costs can be covered by the sale or lease of state-owned land after the relocation.
Curb the work permits now. The current clamour for immigration reform lies not with PR or status applications so it would be best for our politicians to stop with the rhetoric and stop focusing on the wrong end of the stick. Switch the approach around and close the gate. All of the temp work permits in industries like construction and allowing so many Jamaicans who have not been screened properly for skill to flood low-paying jobs is hurting us on all levels of society. If you speak to any business owner or client, they will tell you most Jamaicans employed are the bottom of the barrel labourers who barely perform the job to any proper standard with the poorest of attitudes. It is hurting business, it hurting our young people, it is hurting our Cayman society.
We need to stop the addiction to cheap labour and put in some sturdy guard rails. Screen all work permit applications very carefully in areas like construction and other physical-labour jobs. As repeatedly said, once they get through the gate, it’s harder to get them to leave.
A lot of these will be hospitality sector renewals or rejoiners coming back post covid. The hotels sacked most people in 2020 and the government had no idea how many were here before. And at the end of the day, if there is a Caymanian who is suitably able and qualified to do a job, no employer will ever choose to bring someone in on a work permit. The buck stops with the government and their awful education of Caymanian kids.
Teachers can only do so much: they only have children for a minimal period of time, compared to their parents.
Panton previously attributed 100k to the PPM (https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/07/staggering-population-growth-must-be-managed/). Why back off now?
Panton: “That is the true measure of success in any government enterprise: tracking how the lives of its citizens are improved.”
Rewrite: “That is the true measure of success in any government enterprise: tracking how the lives of its caymanian citizens are improved, OR NOT as is the current situation.”
cayman could handle 150k easy if there was proper planning and infrastructure….
but no chance with no-plan-pact or do-nothing-ppm.
when will caymanians admit you do not have the political experience or talent to address these issues???
What ya smokin’ ?
That’s a big if especially when infrastructure has been botched, patched and done ad hoc for decades. The capital outlay required to bring it up to par is currently in the billions. And this is without consideration for the resilience factor required to harden existing infrastructure.
Our runaway freight train has no brakes, no driver, the conductor is still enthusiastically selling tickets to no end though.
All this bragging about surplus will come to a head when our train hits the buffers and gridlock ensues. Big money will have to spent and may fly in the face of FFR. The next bunch of greedy pigs we elect might be put to pasture when the funny farm is taken over.
Please audit the temp work permits. Do not permit temp work permit holders to change professions. Temp work permit holders are flooding the job market and taking jobs away from Caymanians. Why is a hotel waiter on a temp work permit allowed to now seek employment as a book keeper?
Yes. Temp work permits should not be ongoing. In fact, they should not exist at all. Temp workers aren’t required to measure up to the values of regular WP holders. Do away with the whole classification.
You want a bartender? Advertise for a bartender, and if *gasp* there are no Caymanians that want to work for $6.00 per hour and no tips, then you source an expat bartender, but the employer should be required to fund full benefits and reptriation.
Enough is enough. We don’t need more people here.
The quality of life here is rapidly deteriorating.
The population increase every year is simply not sustainable anymore.
I agree. It’s far t0o crowded.
The data is not timely, or accurate.
Add 40,000 Caymanians, 36,000 Work Permit Holders, 7,000 Permanent Residents, and 4,000 dependents.
87,000.
THEN start adding condo owners, prisoners, illegals, refugees, ghosts…
The population is already at 90,000.
Try so stop lying! It’s been said and shown multiple times that there is a push to increase the population – which needs to stop! Who you think all these condos are being built for? Random investors? Average Caymanians? NO – the influx of wealthy WP holders and their families of course.
Just look at the traffic, school density, crime rates, mount trashmore – to name a few. We simply cannot accommodate 100,000 people here, and whoever is allowing it/pushing the agenda needs to sit in traffic from the eastern districts at rush hour twice every day, send their kids to public schools, work a minimum wage job on a public school education, and try to pay a average sized mortgage to get the drift.
Cayman is NOT for Caymanians and I am tired of watching others come here and make all the money, while we stay struggling and segregated from the elites!!! Do better PACT, do better.
What is stopping you from gaining higher education and soft skills to compete for the well-paying jobs to afford buying new housing?
Oh hmmm, lemme see – COST OF LIVING to start with.
Lack of personal funding to self-pay for higher education (due to the ever-rising cost of living).
Working two jobs to make ends meet and deciding between Fosters or CUC every month.
Lack of school leaver scholarship opportunities (that are so readily offered to just about every private school kid).
Also, I am not sure if you know this but even with higher education and experience – higher paying jobs are often held back from Caymanians based on your last name, skin tone, or what they can gain through networking opportunities aka “who you know and who knows you”.
Voters whine but still haven’t changed the elections law to ban convicted criminals, or compelled terminations on all the government department heads that still can’t produce proper financials.