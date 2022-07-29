‘Staggering’ population growth must be managed
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton couldn’t say “how many is too many” people, as he revealed that the population of the Cayman Islands in October 2021 was 71,432. At a press conference on Thursday to mark the release of the Cayman Islands’ 2021 Census of Population and Housing Report, Panton said that the target population of 100,000 cited by the PPM-led government was arbitrary since many will feel that today’s census figure is already too high. The premier said the number was less important than managing expectations and delivering the right balance and quality of life in the future around the country’s “staggering population growth”.
However, he warned that a static population could undermine economic growth as the Cayman Islands would still have to find a way to increase productivity and create jobs and business opportunities.
Panton said the data from the full report, which was released today (Friday), was essential for shaping future policy and the development of the country. But he said it was clear that Cayman needed to properly plan its populati,on growth because alongside the benefits there have been concerns and negative consequences from the “unplanned, unrestrained” growth.
“We, as a country, have to decide on what is an appropriate rate of growth and try to design policies that are in line with that instead of just leaving it to the market to generate unrestrained and uncontrolled growth, which is effectively what has happened until now,” he said.
Panton said that over the years, the population increase has been largely fuelled by immigration policies, which were fundamental to the country’s economic growth and success but had led to unintended consequences.
“This has brought many economic opportunities… but because much of that growth was ad hoc… it has left us without proper systems to optimise the growth,” he said, noting the struggling infrastructure and the lack of a national development plan.
The premier stressed that the growth has sustained government revenue and created jobs and business opportunities but has also created problems, especially when it comes to affordable housing and the impact on the environment.
“It has brought us much in the way of economic benefits,” he said. “But… the staggering pace of growth has left many Caymanians and long-term residents feeling a sense of frustration that is only exacerbated today by the issues we’ve been having with significant increases in the cost of living, soaring cost of housing, traffic issues and lack of school spaces.”
How the population will grow in future has important implications, he added, and the Cayman Islands will need more managed and paced growth as it addresses the negative consequences with a sustainable development strategy. Panton said that was the challenge now facing the PACT Government, and the information from the census would form the basis of those plans.
The premier said the next step is to create policies that reflect the desire of the people because it is important that they have input on the direction the country should be going. The census data is expected to provide the basis for such an exercise, not unlike Vision 2008.
“We need to make plans that reflect the wishes of the country,” Panton said, in order to improve the quality of people’s lives and get the balance right.
Stressing the dangers of citing an arbitrary number, he added, “I don’t know that we can ever say what the number should be, but we should be planning and trying to ensure a reasonable level of growth instead of this uncontrolled and unpredictable growth, leaving us behind and trying to catch up in terms of services.”
Panton said the information from the census will be important across all the ministries because the results have extensive policy implications for all social and economic areas, noting that the national development plan was an important part of this management. He said that he expected the plan to be halfway completed by the end of this administration.
Wayne, the CNS readers/commentators plagiarist – the upside, at least it’s official
Limit the amt cars work permir holders can own to one…
This article is welcomed news! I am delighted to hear the Premier has turned his mind to the out of control population boom, the dilution (to the verge of extinction) of the Caymanian, and the Premiers rown environmental mandate. How much is too much? Well that shouldn’t be difficult to figure out. It’s a small Island and there is only so much land mass that isnt mangrove and our Premier wants to preserve mangroves. You have to acknowledge the outnumbered Caymanian population and what an ongoing unbridled growth of the population means. The Premier has got to the tip of the iceberg with the impact on housing costs that have created a chokehold on our children and our grandchild. The focus on High Net Worth persons relocating to Cayman and the framework that grants permanent residency/status to them, needs to capped. Same with Permanent Residency in general. Cayman prospers, our crime use to be low but above all our social harmony was like no other in the entire Caribbean. This encourages all and sundry to want to move to Cayman to share in the prosperity and rightfully so. But if we do not maintain the social harmony that we have been so blessed with for so long and if Caymanians cannot afford to live in their own country and if the crime rate continues to soar – no one will win or benefit and once the Cayman model dies only Caymanians wil be left with the misery.
Sorry, but isn’t it WORC’s job to keep track of work permits? How did this reality sneak up on the people that are supposed to be metering these out?
The population will grow regardless of what is done. So there must be planning. We are where we are due to the lack of real planning from the 70’s onwards.
Any more is too many. Can’t get a fart in peace around here.
Rising population = more development = need for more imported labour = more gov revenue = higher public expectations of gov = growing gov spending = need for higher gov revenue = need for more development = need for more imported labour = rising population!
It’s a vicious cycle!
When I was in High School (Cayman Islands High) in the 1970’s there were only two air-conditioned class rooms. Education standards were probably better then too – debatable. Today, John Gray HS is a US University style campus, with everything imaginable, including free lunches. This is just one example of expectations gone wild. Not saying today’s kids don’t deserve better than those in the 70’s, but we had to make sacrifices and manage with what we had. There are many other such examples across other sectors/services, (think NAU) that point to a gov finances train wreck ahead.
We have to live within our means!
Mr Panton, you and that harem scarum bunch of people who became your government were elected to slow down the ridiculous pace of “development” evidenced in the proliferation of condos and townhouses being erected on every bit of two by four lot ( and bigger of course) with the accompanying huge costs to rent or own plus the increase in cars brought about by people living in them. The old Panton property on Crewe Road is a perfect example of “the new Cayman”. But every week I look at the agendas and minutes of the CPA you appointed and I see no, zero, zilch, nada change. The unsustainable madness continues.
Should be happy…most elitists want the world population reduced by 98%.
When ‘economic growth’ has led to more foreigners working here than Caymanians, then maybe it is time to put some caps in place. It doesn’t always have to be about making more and more money. Our roads are choked with no viable alternate transportation, a greater divide between rich and poor and a decaying quality of life.
Finally the light bulb has gone on! This has been the biggest thing to happen in Cayman in the last 10 years but very little discussion or media coverage. It’s like England adding 15 million people in 10 years. But unlike prior population increases, this does not appear to be driven primarily by growth in financial services and tourism. More analysis needed and definitely some planning.
population number is not the problem…the problem is the incompetence of cig and the civil service to manage this number and plan for the future.
they can’t even run a car-parking tivcketing machine….what else do you expect?
“We, as a country, have to decide on what is an appropriate rate of growth” – Wayne, I can tell you right now is NOT an appropriate rate of growth. How can Caymanians be so outnumbered in the Cayman Islands? Am I in wonderland?
They are putting the cart before the horse. Why not allow the population to grow as the market dictates and then upgrade the infrastructure and everything else to match it?
Instead you’re going to limit the market’s desire for people and the government will effectively pick and chose which companies can grow and prosper and which are hampered by a lack of consumers and workers.
All the crystal balls in the world and CIG couldn’t keep roads, schools, CUC, Water or Internet up to par with population growth. Get that together and the problem solves itself. Governments (worldwide) have never been particularly good at anything so why would we let them take control over this?
Solution is high rises and electric monorails from the airport to Camana along SMB then to George Town and back to the airport as a starting rail. If the Simpsons can do it then so can Cayman.
just look at Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook, and, by gum, it put them on the map!
Caymanians always claim they are disdvantaged and expats take their jobs, but the census showed that Caymanians earng on average more ($55,220) than non-Caymanians ($45,594).
Well a bunch of non-Caymanians earn less than $30k and a much smaller bunch earn a lot more than that.
The mean for each group doesn’t tell us much but more details about the distribution would.
There needs to be more than just managing the population growth, they also need to manage the population demography.
A large part of the problem for Cayman is that we are not balanced. When we source labor it is distributed un-evenly. This creates an issue where the country becomes dependent of only three labor source, which in turn causes resentment from the locals. No one country should have more people here than we have locals.
We also need to look at what we want Cayman to look like culturally. (Not physically) as it is now we have mostly un educated people / with little manners or décor from other countries who received status as the face of the country. These are taxi drivers, low wage front end workers etc. This is not a good look for Cayman.
We are a melting pot (This is good) but culturally we have lost what once made us great. Civilized, well mannered, friendly people on the front line.
Can Wayne just stop trying to control everything and let people be? He would fit in well in communist china with his idiotic opinions.
Agenda 2030 – the COP mission was delivered to Panton and this is the start of the lite ‘over-population’ propaganda.
The sleepy old Cayman is gone, never to return. Ever.
Unfortunately, the growth seen hasn’t been matched with suitably improved policing, education, general infrastructure, and long term foresight.
So, we now have a glut of concrete monstrosities selling for prices beyond reach of any 95% of the population.
We have roads that are a nightmare of terrible driving and regular accidents, exacerbating the traffic issues.
We have flora and fauna being lost forever due to short term capitalist developments.
I can’t think of anything that’s actually better in the last few years. It makes me sad.
Lets cap it now! No more people please, Cayman is too small!!
Last year I was almost always home. No one knocked on the door to conduct the census, no one left a card. Add one more person to the population number.
Actually, you could probably add 1000.