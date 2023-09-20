CPA taking Boggy Sand case to Privy Council

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The courtroom battle over the redevelopment of a controversial cabana and seawall in a marine park area on Boggy Sand Beach in West Bay that has pitched two government boards against each other is headed to London. In a surprising turn of events, given that the Central Planning Authority has lost a judicial review and an appeal over its refusal to follow a National Conservation Council (NCC) directive, has decided to take the case to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC).

At a closed-door meeting two weeks ago, on 6 September, the CPA members made a decision that they would continue to pursue the legal battle at the court of final appeal for the UK overseas territories, according to the minutes of the meeting published on the planning department’s website Wednesday.

The case relates to a proposed project that the DoE said should be refused because of its impact on the marine environment and because the failing structure was at that point in the sea. However, the CPA ignored the technical advice and the order and granted planning permission. The NCC successfully challenged that refusal through a judicial review.

The short minutes record that, based on legal advice from the CPA lawyer, understood to still be Sammy Jackson, and following discussions among the board members, they resolved to appeal the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal’s decision to the JCPC.

Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent on the case, which the planning department is currently liable for. The latest development follows a request by Premier Wayne Panton for the civil service to make cuts to its current spending.

After the decision by the appeal court at the beginning of this month, Panton, who has responsibility for the NCC and the Department of Environment, said he hoped that all parties could now move forward. “This latest ruling once again confirms the legal basis for factoring environmental concerns into decision-making processes… I am comfortable that the courts have settled this matter once and for all and there can be no more room for debate,” he said in a statement.

Pantons said that government “agencies and boards must move forward according to the law, working collaboratively to advance the country’s vision for sustainable development that balances our built and natural environment”.

But less than a week after the appeal court’s decision, the CPA was discussing how to continue the fight against the NCC and the DoE, especially the powers of the DoE director.

CNS has contacted the entities involved, as well as both the premier and the planning minister, who could solve the issue by directing the CPA to accept the ruling. We are awaiting a response.