More Cubans arrive in small wooden boat

Cuban migrant boat that arrived on Cayman Brac Friday (photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): Four Cuban men landed at Spot Bay, Cayman Brac, early Friday morning, according to the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. The migrants arrived at around 6:00am in a small wooden rowing boat and were processed by officials. A change in the rules for processing asylum applications means that migrants can be repatriated much more quickly, which led to a reduction in arrivals for the earlier part of this year. However, the numbers have begun to climb again.

More than three dozen Cuban migrants arrived in makeshift vessels in local waters over the last two months. All of them decided to come ashore and break their journey.